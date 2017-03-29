share tweet pin email

The Scooby Gang is back together!

The cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has reunited to honor the iconic show's 20th anniversary and fans can see all the spooky fun in the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, which hits newsstands on Friday.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Michelle Trachtenberg and the rest of the Sunnydale crew posed for pics and chatted with the magazine about the groundbreaking show's seven-season run.

The series, which aired from 1997 to 2003 first on The WB and then on UPN, told the story of Buffy Summers (Gellar), a wisecracking and popular California teen who's forced to ditch shopping malls for stakes through the heart when she realizes she's been "chosen" as a vampire slayer.

“It’s the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters,” Gellar, 39, told the magazine. “It’s the hardest time of life.”

Buffy is joined in her crusade by her friends at Sunnydale High — good witch Willow (Hannigan), affable misfit Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and snooty cheerleader-turned-demon fighter Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), among others.

The darkly funny show, which quickly developed a loyal fanbase for its innovative storytelling — a musical episode! — went on to tackle themes of good and evil, emerging adulthood, love, lust and more as the gang entered college.

The only major "Buffy" star missing from Entertainment Weekly's epic roundup is Anthony Stewart Head, who played Buffy's indefatigable watcher Giles.

But we're sure our favorite British librarian is somewhere close by — keeping an eye on everything.

Happy anniversary, "Buffy"!