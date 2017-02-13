Bruno Mars channels Prince in epic Grammys tribute

Prince was a one-of-a-kind musician but, man, did Bruno Mars give him a fitting tribute at the Grammys on Sunday night.
Bruno became The Purple One — just look at the outfit — and performed one of Prince’s biggest hits, “Let’s Go Crazy.”
Of course, it takes much more than purple clothes to properly honor Prince. Fortunately, Bruno knows how to handle a guitar, too.
The Time kicked off the tribute with renditions of “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” two songs co-written by Prince.
There was one other nod to Prince that really stood out during the night. Looking nice in that suit, Blue Ivy!
Prince died last April at the age of 57.