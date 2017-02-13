Pop Culture

Bruno Mars channels Prince in epic Grammys tribute

TODAY

Prince was a one-of-a-kind musician but, man, did Bruno Mars give him a fitting tribute at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Bruno became The Purple One — just look at the outfit — and performed one of Prince’s biggest hits, “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Matt Sayles / AP
Bruno Mars did justice to Prince's music at the Grammys.

More Music videos

Of course, it takes much more than purple clothes to properly honor Prince. Fortunately, Bruno knows how to handle a guitar, too.

The Time kicked off the tribute with renditions of “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” two songs co-written by Prince.

There was one other nod to Prince that really stood out during the night. Looking nice in that suit, Blue Ivy!

Lester Cohen / Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter was a mini Prince at the Grammys.

Prince died last April at the age of 57.

More: Pop Culture Music

TOP