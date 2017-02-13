Bruno Mars channels Prince in epic Grammys tribute

share tweet pin email

Prince was a one-of-a-kind musician but, man, did Bruno Mars give him a fitting tribute at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Bruno became The Purple One — just look at the outfit — and performed one of Prince’s biggest hits, “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Matt Sayles / AP Bruno Mars did justice to Prince's music at the Grammys.

Of course, it takes much more than purple clothes to properly honor Prince. Fortunately, Bruno knows how to handle a guitar, too.

The Time kicked off the tribute with renditions of “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” two songs co-written by Prince.

There was one other nod to Prince that really stood out during the night. Looking nice in that suit, Blue Ivy!

Lester Cohen / Getty Images Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter was a mini Prince at the Grammys.

Prince died last April at the age of 57.