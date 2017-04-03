share tweet pin email

Like father, like son. At least that’s Brooklyn Beckham’s motto when it comes to tattoos.

The 18-year-old wasted no time getting his first ink, and it makes perfect sense that it matches one his dad has.

While the photo of a Native American man wearing a traditional headdress is on the left side of David Beckham’s torso, Brooklyn opted to have it placed inside his right forearm.

And we are done x

The piece was done by Beckham’s long-time tattoo artist at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.

"Honoured to have my first tattoo done by my dads friend Mark Mahoney," Brooklyn wrote in the photo's caption.

Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney

The elder Beckham is fond of tattoos; he has over 40, some of which he's dedicated to members of his family.

One on his neck honoring Brooklyn reads “Buster,” which the soccer star said he has called Brooklyn “since the day he was born.”

I've always called Brooklyn ( Buster ) since the day he was born.... Love you Bust @brooklynbeckham

Beckham also has multiple tattoos for Victoria, including a including one of her name next to a hummingbird, another of her name written in Sanskrit, an image of her done up like a 1950s-era pin-up girl, and the number 99, short for 1999, the year the couple was married.

And he also has tributes to his other kids, Harper, Romeo and Cruz.