Sibling sweetness!
Britney Spears took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor her younger sister, country singer Jamie Lynn Spears, with an adorable throwback photo on her 26th birthday.
The 35-year-old pop superstar shared a childhood pic of the siblings with their older brother, Bryan Spears, 39.
"Happy birthday to my baby sister @jamielynnspears," the singer wrote in the photo's caption. "She's an angel."
RELATED: Britney Spears celebrates niece Maddie's recovery at Disney World
Last month, the three Spears siblings enjoyed an afternoon of fun together at Disney World, where they celebrated the speedy recovery of Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie Aldridge, 8, who was involved in a terrifying ATV accident in early February.
Spears tweeted a collage of family pics from the big day out, and in them you can see her sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 (with ex Kevin Federline), having a blast with Maddie and their other cousin, Lexie, whose dad is Bryan.
Jamie Lynn shared her own special pic from the Spears' big Disney day, one that found her walking hand-in-hand with big sis Britney — with little Maddie and Lexie hand-in-hand by their side.
In her caption, she saluted "The most special ladies in my life."
Happy 26th, Jamie Lynn!