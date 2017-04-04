share tweet pin email

Sibling sweetness!

Britney Spears took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor her younger sister, country singer Jamie Lynn Spears, with an adorable throwback photo on her 26th birthday.

Happy birthday to my baby sister @jamielynnspears she's an angel!! pic.twitter.com/w6GR0aiSrR — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 4, 2017

The 35-year-old pop superstar shared a childhood pic of the siblings with their older brother, Bryan Spears, 39.

"Happy birthday to my baby sister @jamielynnspears," the singer wrote in the photo's caption. "She's an angel."

Getty Images file Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears

Last month, the three Spears siblings enjoyed an afternoon of fun together at Disney World, where they celebrated the speedy recovery of Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie Aldridge, 8, who was involved in a terrifying ATV accident in early February.

Great day with the fam Thanks @PlanetHollywood!! pic.twitter.com/4OuUDdaVSu — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 14, 2017

Spears tweeted a collage of family pics from the big day out, and in them you can see her sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 (with ex Kevin Federline), having a blast with Maddie and their other cousin, Lexie, whose dad is Bryan.

#WCW goes to the most special ladies in my life ï¸ thanks to whoever took this picture pic.twitter.com/dVILoL2NPU — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) March 29, 2017

Jamie Lynn shared her own special pic from the Spears' big Disney day, one that found her walking hand-in-hand with big sis Britney — with little Maddie and Lexie hand-in-hand by their side.

In her caption, she saluted "The most special ladies in my life."

Happy 26th, Jamie Lynn!