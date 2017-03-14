Britney Spears celebrates niece Maddie's recovery at Disney World

Family fun!
Britney Spears took her niece, Maddie Aldridge, 8, and the rest of the Spears family to Disney World on Monday for a day of celebration following Maddie's miraculous recovery from an ATV accident last month.
The 35-year-old pop superstar tweeted a collage of adorable pics from the big day out, and in them you can see Maddie having a ball with Spears' sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 (with ex Kevin Federline), and her other cousin, Lexie Spears, whose dad is the singer's older brother, Bryan.
"Great day with the fam," Spears wrote in the collage's caption, where she also thanked Planet Hollywood.
The singer was invited to the fabled Orlando theme park in honor of the grand opening of the Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs.
Britney and the little ones even walked the red carpet together!
Of course, Maddie's mom, Jamie Lynn Spears, also joined in on the Magic Kingdom fun.
The country singer took to Instagram to share her own sweet pic with Maddie and her husband, Jamie Watson, in front of Cinderella's castle.
Just last month, Maddie's famous aunt was begging fans to pray for her beloved niece as she lay in critical condition after crashing her ATV into a pond on her parents' property in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Feb 5.
But tough little Maddie has bounced back speedily since the terrifying accident.
She's now back to playing basketball, attending school and — best of all — having a world of fun!
Go, Maddie!