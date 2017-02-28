Last year, Brie Larson won the Oscar (as well as the Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, BAFTA and SAG awards) for her lead performance in the harrowing film "Room."
But at Sunday night's Academy Awards, she discovered something even more rewarding.
"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," Larson wrote alongside an emotional photo in which she embraced this year's Best Actress, Emma Stone.
And if you think those are just kind words — because, after all, winning has to be pretty great — think again.
A video the Academy shared on Instagram proves just how sincere and sweet that moment really was.
Both Larson and Stone wept as they held each other close just after the honor.
The exchange not only serves as a solid example of friendship goals, it also provides a stark contrast to another moment of the night.
When Larson presented the award for Best Actor, she didn't clap for the guy who got it — "Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck — or even look particularly happy about his win.
And fans on social media were quick to point out it marks an awards season trend for the two, as a seemingly unimpressed Larson also presented Affleck with the Golden Globe last month.
At least her secondhand joy for Stone appeared to more than make up for any other disappointment.