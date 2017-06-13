Brett Eldredge TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Brett Eldredge is coming to TODAY! The popular country singer behind the hits "Something I'm Good At," "Wanna Be That Song" and "Drunk On Your Love" is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Michele Laurita

Details:

Date: Monday, August 7

Hashtag: #BrettEldredgeTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.