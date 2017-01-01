share tweet pin email

Florence Henderson, known as "America's mom" for her iconic role on "The Brady Bunch," died on Thanksgiving at the age of 82. Last week, some members of her on-screen family came together to remember Henderson at her memorial service ... and made us feel sentimental with a pic of their reunion.

Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence pic.twitter.com/OHLHIxXj2Q — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

Maureen McCormick (Marcia) posted a group shot on Twitter that featured Christopher Knight (Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy), and Mike Lookinland (Bobby).

“Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence," she wrote.

The Bradys weren't the only throwback TV stars in attendance. McCormick also shared a moment with Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham on "Happy Days."

What a cool woman Marion Ross is! Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit! pic.twitter.com/2HsK6hmn3T — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

"What a cool woman Marion Ross is! Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit!" she captioned the photo.

And we love that this group was able to come together to pay tribute to a fellow TV legend.