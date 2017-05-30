share tweet pin email

Here's a story ... about four stars who once played Bradys!

TODAY hosted a "Brady Bunch" reunion on Tuesday with Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) all joining us in to Studio 1A to share their memories about the classic sitcom — and about the woman they once called mom.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Brady Bunch' stars have a very Brady reunion, honor Florence Henderson Play Video - 6:55 'Brady Bunch' stars have a very Brady reunion, honor Florence Henderson Play Video - 6:55

The four of them, plus their two on-screen siblings Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Eve Plumb (Jan), make up the last surviving members of the TV family. Dad, played by Robert Reed, died in 1992, and Alice actress Ann B. Davis passed away in 2014.

But it's only been months since they said goodbye to Florence Henderson, who played beloved Brady matriarch Carol.

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col Actress Florence Henderson played beloved TV mom, Carol Brady.

"She was a mentor, a friend," Williams said of Henderson, who died in November. "We learned from her."

And they weren't the only ones.

"Everyone she met felt better about themselves and about the world around them after having spent a moment with Florence," Knight explained.

Most of all, Williams remembers Henderson as someone who "loved to make people laugh."

Of course, the sitcom stars have that in common with her.

ABC via Getty Images Mike Brady (Robert Reed), an architect with three sons, married Carol (Florence Henderson), a widow with three daughters. Their children were, from bottom: Greg (Barry Williams), Marcia (Maureen McCormack), Peter (Christopher Knight), Jan (Eve Plumb), Bobby (Mike Lookinland) and Cindy (Susan Olsen). Alice (Ann B. Davis) was the family's housekeeper.

It been 48 years since their show about a blended family first debuted, and though it only ran for five seasons, it seems eternal in TV terms thanks to regular reruns. And no matter how many years pass, these stars, now in their 50s and 60s, will always be the Brady children to faithful fans.

"It's as though the show keeps us young in everyone's mind, but we're really this old," Knight said, gesturing to his co-stars.

"Everyone always refers us as kids," Williams agreed. "No matter how we mature, we're still the kids.

The Brady kids return to their iconic blue boxes.

When TODAY's Matt Lauer asked if that eternal-agelessness was a good thing, Olsen didn't hesitate when answering, "Sure!"

Still, Lookinland noted that the years couldn't be denied, adding, "Our fans have grandchildren."

After Tuesday's appearance on TODAY, the Brady gang stuck around for a Facebook Live chat that took the walk down memory lane even further.

For Lookinland that meant looking back at one of his standout on-screen moments — Bobby's first kiss — which he considers "one of the most embarrassing moments" of his own life.

The then-11-year-old actor was cast alongside actress Melissa Sue Anderson, before her "Little House on the Prairie" days, and tasked with the job of lifting her up and spinning her around.

"I put my arms under her arms and ... ugh! She didn't get one inch off the ground," he laughed. Though he added that "with editing it comes out fine."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Brady Bunch' stars reunite on TODAY: 'They don't make shows like that anymore' Play Video - 5:49 'Brady Bunch' stars reunite on TODAY: 'They don't make shows like that anymore' Play Video - 5:49

Those guest-star memories weren't just special for the regulars on the show. Even football great Joe Namath — who was still at the peak of his career when he appeared on the series in 1973 — still gets remembered for his brief role.

"Not a moment goes by in Joe Namath's life to this day that someone doesn't say to him, 'What was it like to be in the Brady Bunch?' Lookinland said.

"And he was a super star!" Williams added, emphasizing just how big of deal it was to be a part of "The Brady Bunch."

RELATED