Bobby Brown shared a special tribute to his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, on Wednesday, on what was the two-year anniversary of her death.
The singer, 48, shared a clip of Bobbi Kristina singing the Adele song “Someone Like You.”
“Today we remember you #BobbiKristina,” the caption read.
The video was posted on the Instagram page for Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit organization founded by Brown in 2015 that offers help and resources for victims of domestic violence.
Bobbi Kristina was 22 when she died on July 26, 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside the Georgia home she shared with her longtime partner, Nick Gordon. A medical examiner later determined she died as a result of being immersed in water and a drug intoxication.
Bobbi Kristina’s family accused Gordon in a lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” and putting her face-down in the water, allegations that Gordon denied. Gordon was ordered by a judge last November to pay $36 million in damages to Bobbi Kristina’s family.
Bobbi Kristina’s mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012, at the age of 48.