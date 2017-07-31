Blake Lively opens up about Ryan Reynolds: 'I treat him like my girlfriend'

share tweet pin email

It's easy to look at Blake Lively, her handsome husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their daughters, Ines and James, and think: Yep, she's sure got it all.

But as Lively recently told Glamour magazine, what you see in pictures and on magazine covers is far from the whole story. "It's nonsense," she said. "It simplifies people."

Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the Met Gala in May.

The concept of a "perfect" life, she says, panders to a need for fans to understand their objects of affection in the simplest possible terms. "But women are complex," she says. "What you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: 'How is this person going to spin me?'"

In fact, while Lively and Reynolds may seem like larger-than-life figures on screen, Lively insists it's all an act. "My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else. So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world ... it's very weird emotionally."

That said, she knows such issues are small potatoes compared to others, calling them "Champagne problems."

And guess what: When you read Reynolds' many amusing tweets about his children — he's probably still acting. "Everything is a completely made-up scenario," she laughed. "I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff."

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017

That said, the two (who wed in 2012) do have their arguments and tiffs, like any couple. Lively noted that formerly in relationships, if she had problems with her loved one she'd call up friends and ask for help. Now, "I treat (Ryan) like my girlfriend. I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."

Well, let's face it: That is practically perfect, no?

