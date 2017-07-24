Pop Culture

Bindi Irwin's boyfriend Chandler Powell honors her birthday with sweet tribute

TODAY

Bindi Irwin turns 19 today!

Irwin's longtime boyfriend, 20-year-old Chandler Powell, kicked off her birthday celebrations a day early with two loving tributes on Instagram.

"Every day I aspire to be more like you," Powell captioned a heartwarming photo of the two sharing an embrace on the beach. "You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible."

The two have been dating for more than three years now and share a love for the great outdoors.

Continuing a birthday tradition, the young wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin hosted her birthday bash at Australia Zoo, a place near and dear to the family.

Irwin's celebrations included everything from crocodiles to her beloved adopted pug, Stella. She was joined by hundreds of fans and her mother Terri, brother Robert and boyfriend. Terri Irwin tweeted a touching birthday post for Bindi, reminding the teen of her father's lasting love for her.

This sweetheart loves resting his head in your hands for cuddles and scratches. Emu hugs are just one of the many reasons I love living in Australia. What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life. This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least! To mark this new year of my journey I have been reflecting on the 19 lessons I'm thankful life has taught me.... 1. Your heart is your greatest compass in life 2. You don't need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of 3. You can't please everyone, no matter how hard you might try 4. Words can both hurt and heal 5. Loyalty means everything 6. Cherish each day 7. Sometimes being kind is more important than being right 8. Maturity is not always measured in age 9. A challenging day is often cured by a good cup of tea & your favourite book 10. Embrace positive change 11. Perfection is boring 12. Happiness can be a choice 13. Little things often matter the most 14. Strive to release worry and self doubt 15. There is always more than one perspective 16. Wherever you go, there you are 17. We only have one Mother Earth, be gentle in the way you live 18. It's never too late for a new beginning 19. Love is always the answer

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Irwin posted a few Instagram photos herself — one shows her enjoying an "emu hug" with a feathered friend. The teen captioned the cute picture with 19 life lessons.

"19. Love is always the answer," Irwin wrote.

Between her friends, fans, boyfriend and family it's safe to say there's no shortage of love for Bindi.

More: Pop Culture Popculture

