Bindi Irwin turns 19 today!

Irwin's longtime boyfriend, 20-year-old Chandler Powell, kicked off her birthday celebrations a day early with two loving tributes on Instagram.

"Every day I aspire to be more like you," Powell captioned a heartwarming photo of the two sharing an embrace on the beach. "You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible."

The two have been dating for more than three years now and share a love for the great outdoors.

Continuing a birthday tradition, the young wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin hosted her birthday bash at Australia Zoo, a place near and dear to the family.

Irwin's celebrations included everything from crocodiles to her beloved adopted pug, Stella. She was joined by hundreds of fans and her mother Terri, brother Robert and boyfriend. Terri Irwin tweeted a touching birthday post for Bindi, reminding the teen of her father's lasting love for her.

A few of my favourite photos from this very special birthday. Thank you all for your kind words and wonderful posts. You made my day. It was lovely to celebrate with everyone who visited Australia Zoo today. I look forward to this next chapter in my life. Love & Light Always x A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Irwin posted a few Instagram photos herself — one shows her enjoying an "emu hug" with a feathered friend. The teen captioned the cute picture with 19 life lessons.

"19. Love is always the answer," Irwin wrote.

Between her friends, fans, boyfriend and family it's safe to say there's no shortage of love for Bindi.