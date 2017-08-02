share tweet pin email

And the award for best boyfriend goes to ... Chandler Powell.

Bindi Irwin's boyfriend isn’t shy about showing his love for her, and that was the case again late Tuesday, when the handsome wakeboarder shared a post to Instagram in honor of National Girlfriends Day.

Happy #NationalGirlfriendDay. Couldn't imagine going on these incredible adventures with anyone else. Thank you for making every moment so precious. ❤ A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

“Happy #NationalGirlfriendDay,” he captioned an image of the pair smiling widely while clad in wet suits in the water. “Couldn't imagine going on these incredible adventures with anyone else. Thank you for making every moment so precious.”

The pair, who have been dating since 2014, frequently make appearances on each other’s social media feeds. Last week, Powell shared a couple of photos of Irwin to commemorate her 19th birthday.

“You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else,” he captioned a picture of Irwin smiling down into a coffee cup. “After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn’t perfection I don’t know what is. Happy birthday.”

Last October, Irwin and Powell, 20, chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Australia Zoo, where Irwin revealed the moment she knew that he was the one: when he donned the family garb.

“It’s this really big thing for me,” she said at the time. “It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it’s only the people who are closest to us that get their khakis. So it was kind of like, this really big step.”

She then turned to Powell: “I love seeing you in khaki now. It makes me so happy.”