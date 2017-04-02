share tweet pin email

Debbie Reynolds may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten, especially by her granddaughter Billie Lourd.

The 24-year-old “Scream Queens” actress took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her late grandmother, who would have turned 85 on Saturday.

🍀💚🍀 Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba 💚 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

"Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba," Lourd wrote in the caption of a photo of Reynolds dressed in a stylish green outfit.

Lourd’s late mother — Reynolds’ actress daughter, Carrie Fisher — is also seen in the photo, which appears to have been taken in a hotel room.

It’s been just over three months since Lourd lost both her grandmother and her mother within one day of each other. Fisher died on December 27 just days after suffering a heart attack aboard a plane. One day later, Reynolds died of a stroke.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose together in January 2015 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lourd’s uncle, Todd Fisher, gave Entertainment Tonight an update last month on how his niece is coping with the double loss.

“My mother and my sister — were big, big personalities (and a) big influence on Billie, myself, many people," he said on March 22. "There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it."

In the months since the death of her beloved “Abadaba”— Lourd’s nickname for Reynolds that stems from Reynolds' cover of the song “Aba Daba Honeymoon” from the 1950 film “Two Weeks with Love” — Lourd has remembered both her grandmother and mother by posting several throwback photos.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby,” Lourd wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of herself with Reynolds and Fisher that she posted shortly after their deaths.

A public memorial service was held on March 25 to honor both Reynolds and Fisher. Lourd was noticeably absent from the event, although she did attend a private service held for her loved ones back in January. According to Todd Fisher, Lourd skipped the public service because it would have been too hard on her to attend.

"I think she would have loved it,” he said after the public memorial service, according to USA Today. “But it would have ripped her heart out.”