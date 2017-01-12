Billie Lourd pays tribute to mom Carrie Fisher with touching childhood photo

share tweet pin email

Two weeks after her mother's death, Billie Lourd has shared a touching photo along with some of Carrie Fisher's trademark wit and wisdom.

The "Scream Queens" actress posted an adorable shot of her as a young girl in the backseat of a car with Fisher, quoting her mother by writing, "If my life weren't funny, then it would just be true and that is unacceptable."

"If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable" -❤☪️🅰️rrℹ️📧 Fℹ️💰♓️📧r ❤Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Lourd, 24, lost Fisher, 60, and her grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, within two days last month. Fisher, famed for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack, and Reynolds passed away a day later after suffering a stroke in the wake of Fisher's death.

"Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart,'' Lourd wrote on Instagram.

Only days after their deaths, Lourd, who is Fisher's daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd, thanked fans for their outpouring of support during a difficult time with a throwback shot of her with her mother and grandmother.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby,'' she wrote. "Your love and support means the world to me."

