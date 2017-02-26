share tweet pin email

Both friends and fans of Bill Paxton are trying to process the news of his sudden death.

A representative for his family said in a statement Sunday that Paxton, best known for films like “Titanic” and “Apollo 13,” died due to complications from surgery. He was 61.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the rep said.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement read.

There are already a number of loving tributes to Paxton on social media. Tom Hanks, who along with Paxton stars in the upcoming film “The Circle,” called him a “wonderful man.”

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Charlize Theron, who appeared with Paxton in “Mighty Joe Young,” described him as a “great friend ... AND one of the finest actors to share a set with.”

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis fondly remembered her “True Lies” co-star with this photo and message.

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my & support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

In a series of tweets, Rob Lowe said he was “devastated” by the loss of his close friend and “Frank & Jesse” castmate, whom he referred to as a “renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure.”

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Julie Benz shared a picture of herself with Paxton, with whom she worked on the current TV series “Training Day,” a follow-up to the movie of the same name.

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

“Rest In Peace my sweet friend,” she wrote.

Here are some of the other tributes to Paxton on social media:

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2017

So incredibly sad. Praying for his family. Wow. https://t.co/8OmE3Lhzn7 — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 26, 2017

No!!! Bill Paxton passed away at 61. RIP a fine actor. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 26, 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was a craftsman with the kind of acting range most of us only dream of. I can't believe he's gone. Unacceptable. (3) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2017

I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 26, 2017