Both friends and fans of Bill Paxton are trying to process the news of his sudden death.
A representative for his family said in a statement Sunday that Paxton, best known for films like “Titanic” and “Apollo 13,” died due to complications from surgery. He was 61.
"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement read.
There are already a number of loving tributes to Paxton on social media. Tom Hanks, who along with Paxton stars in the upcoming film “The Circle,” called him a “wonderful man.”
Charlize Theron, who appeared with Paxton in “Mighty Joe Young,” described him as a “great friend ... AND one of the finest actors to share a set with.”
Jamie Lee Curtis fondly remembered her “True Lies” co-star with this photo and message.
In a series of tweets, Rob Lowe said he was “devastated” by the loss of his close friend and “Frank & Jesse” castmate, whom he referred to as a “renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure.”
Julie Benz shared a picture of herself with Paxton, with whom she worked on the current TV series “Training Day,” a follow-up to the movie of the same name.
“Rest In Peace my sweet friend,” she wrote.
Here are some of the other tributes to Paxton on social media: