After 14 years together, why wait any longer?

That may have been the theory behind why Jim Parsons and longtime partner Todd Spiewak decided to tie the knot in New York City on Saturday.

A "Big Bang Theory," that is.

Parsons, 44, who has been a star on the CBS show since its 2007 inception, made it official with graphic designer Spiewak, 40, at The Rainbow Room in Manhattan.

Parsons shared a sweet photo from the event, and promised more images soon.

ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak in 2015.

Last November, Parsons posted a fun karaoke selfie with Spiewak honoring their 14-year relationship:

He'd told Inside the Actors Studio in 2015 that they'd met on a blind date at a karaoke bar in 2002, and Spiewak sang Cher's "I Found Someone."

Clearly, they both did. Congratulations, guys!

