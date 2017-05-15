After 14 years together, why wait any longer?
That may have been the theory behind why Jim Parsons and longtime partner Todd Spiewak decided to tie the knot in New York City on Saturday.
A "Big Bang Theory," that is.
Parsons, 44, who has been a star on the CBS show since its 2007 inception, made it official with graphic designer Spiewak, 40, at The Rainbow Room in Manhattan.
Parsons shared a sweet photo from the event, and promised more images soon.
Last November, Parsons posted a fun karaoke selfie with Spiewak honoring their 14-year relationship:
He'd told Inside the Actors Studio in 2015 that they'd met on a blind date at a karaoke bar in 2002, and Spiewak sang Cher's "I Found Someone."
More Television videos
James Denton talks ‘Good Witch,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ and softball
Ricky Gervais: I’m the all-time Emmy loser
Ricky Gervais reveals why he asked his own fans to fat-shame him
New trailer for ‘Love Actually’ sequel released: See a preview!
Clearly, they both did. Congratulations, guys!
RELATED