Jim Parsons has a new TV show in the works, and it all started with “The Big Bang Theory.”

Parsons’ spinoff of his hit CBS sitcom is officially a go and will premiere sometime in the 2017-2018 TV season. “Young Sheldon” will follow his character, Sheldon Cooper, as a 9-year-old living with his family in Texas and attending high school.

Ready to meet the 8-year-old actor who will play young Sheldon? Let’s do a side-by-side comparison of Parsons and his younger TV self, Iain Armitage.

Getty/WireImage Adult Sheldon, meet young Sheldon.

We can definitely see a resemblance between the two. We can’t wait to see Armitage in a Flash T-shirt, saying, “Bazinga!”

If you watch the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” you may already recognize Armitage; he plays the son of Shailene Woodley’s character.

Parsons will narrate the new show as adult Sheldon and will also serve as one of its executive producers. As he told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY last month, he was a little reluctant to develop a “Big Bang Theory” spinoff, but he saw an upside.

“We have a decade of material built in already of talking about this childhood and talking about this character’s past,” he explained. “You never know in TV what people are going to be interested in or not.”

If Armitage’s latest Instagram post is any indication, fans are very interested in “Young Sheldon.”

Thank you for all the kind words and messages!! ❤️ A post shared by Iain Armitage (@iainlovestheatre) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

