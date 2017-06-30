'Big Bang' star Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters in emotional post

share tweet pin email

Johnny Galecki may have lost his vacation home in California earlier this week, but he has nothing but good feelings for the firefighters who did their best to save it.

"The Big Bang Theory" actor posted a heartfelt message and photo on Instagram of himself with two members of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), thanking them for doing their best to save his San Luis Obispo ranch north of Los Angeles.

Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," Galecki told TMZ in a statement.

It's fire season out West, which means any number of small fires can burn out of control in the hills if not managed or put out. As of June 30, the Hill Fire that took Galecki's home was nearly 1,600 acres and 88 percent contained, according to the Cal Fire website.

Four homes have been destroyed, the site indicated.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Johnny Galecki at the 2017 CMT Music awards in Nashville, Tennessee on June 7.

"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," the 42-year-old actor continued in the statement. "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild.

"We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger," he said. "Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

As are we.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.