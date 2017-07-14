Beyonce stuns in gorgeous new photos, after twins make Instagram debut

Beyoncé knows there's no stopping a true queen.
That's why merely hours after releasing the first pics of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, early Friday, she followed up with a few super-glam shots that revealed her post-baby body looks as fabulous as ever.
The 35-year-old pop superstar and her husband, JAY-Z, 47, welcomed the twins in mid-June and now, as she did throughout her pregnancy, Bey is back to basking in pics galore — including several shots of her in a formfitting, high-waisted skirt that showed off her enviable curves.
The fashionable "Formation" singer also shared a sweet snap that found her nuzzling up to her rapper hubby in a lush outdoor setting.
Just hours before, she debuted the first photo of the couple's 1-month-old son and daughter — confirming their names once and for all.
The glorious flower-filled pic likely reminded fans of the spectacular shot Queen Bey shared back in February to announce she and JAY-Z were preparing to welcome two new little ones. The stunning photo found her looking radiant while surrounded by a gigantic floral wreath.
Beyonce shares first photo of twins Rumi and Sir CarterPlay Video - 1:22
Sir Carter and Rumi, of course, join their big sister, Blue Ivy, 5, in the royal family.
And what a beautiful family it is!