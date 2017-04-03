Beyonce shows off baby bump in stunning maternity shoot

If we learned anything these past couple of years, it's that Beyoncé never fails to let us down. The pop queen stunned everyone yet again on Saturday when she posted 12 photos and one video showing off that baby bump of hers.
The 35-year-old slayed with a formfitting, royal purple gown. She then posted close-up photos of her accessories, which included colorful earrings, diamond wedges and a stunning statement ring.
Her husband, Jay Z, and her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also made appearances in the Instagram posts. Beyoncé posted an endearing photo of Blue hugging her mother's stomach, while an elegant black-and-white photo sees the couple standing next to each other.
In February, Beyoncé announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with twins.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. -The Carters."
We can't wait to see what Beyoncé surprises us with next!