Clear your schedule for the rest of the day, members of the Beyhive: you’ll want to watch this video again and again and again.
This is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s special treat to you in celebration of their ninth wedding anniversary: an inside look into their personal lives. The montage takes us on a journey throughout the couple’s relationship, from their wedding to the birth of their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to Beyoncé’s current pregnancy. (She’s having twins!!!)
The song you hear in the clip is “Die with You,” which Beyoncé originally featured in a video two years ago in honor of her seventh wedding anniversary.
The new video is streaming in its entirety on Jay Z's music service, TIDAL, where you’ll also find a music playlist curated by Beyoncé called “IV Ever Ever.”
Queen Bey’s Instagram page has a couple of other anniversary posts, including this photo of her and her husband (or their shadows, anyway) holding hands, featuring these “Die with You” lyrics: “I don’t really need these fingers if I don’t get to touch your spine.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared a flashback photo to her daughter’s wedding day.
“Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol),” Knowles wrote.
Yes, congratulations, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and thanks for giving us something to watch for hours to come!
