share tweet pin email

Clear your schedule for the rest of the day, members of the Beyhive: you’ll want to watch this video again and again and again.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

This is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s special treat to you in celebration of their ninth wedding anniversary: an inside look into their personal lives. The montage takes us on a journey throughout the couple’s relationship, from their wedding to the birth of their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to Beyoncé’s current pregnancy. (She’s having twins!!!)

RELATED: Beyonce shows off baby bump in stunning maternity shoot

The song you hear in the clip is “Die with You,” which Beyoncé originally featured in a video two years ago in honor of her seventh wedding anniversary.

The new video is streaming in its entirety on Jay Z's music service, TIDAL, where you’ll also find a music playlist curated by Beyoncé called “IV Ever Ever.”

Queen Bey’s Instagram page has a couple of other anniversary posts, including this photo of her and her husband (or their shadows, anyway) holding hands, featuring these “Die with You” lyrics: “I don’t really need these fingers if I don’t get to touch your spine.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Earlier on Tuesday, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared a flashback photo to her daughter’s wedding day.

9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary 💐 ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me❤ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

“Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol),” Knowles wrote.

Yes, congratulations, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and thanks for giving us something to watch for hours to come!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.