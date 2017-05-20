share tweet pin email

Beyonce and her only child so far, Blue Ivy, did what probably lots of moms did with their kids on Mother’s Day this year: frolicked in a garden, went out for ice cream, visited a local family attraction.

Here’s how you know they’re different: these two did it wearing Dolce & Gabbana dresses that cost more than $5,000 each.

There’s no better time to splurge than when you’ve still got time to devote fully to your first little one, especially now with twins on the way. The ultimate mama bear and her baby Blue, who is now five years old, enjoyed their special day together in L.A., with Beyonce sharing the beautiful, tender photos on Instagram and her website.

Of course, they did it the way someone whose net worth is $290 million might do it: which is to say, better.

In animated gifs and photos that went up on Friday night, Beyonce strikes her inimitable stately poses, arm around her daughter, in the green and white, flowing, chiffon floral dresses, found at Neiman Marcus for $5,395 apiece.

Instagram photos, one of which had 3.1 million likes by Saturday, showed the family touring the Museum of Ice Cream, with Jay-Z joining them in one photo while the family bounced balls around a pink tiled room.

In several animations, Blue Ivy and Beyonce twirled together, in their frilly, feminine dresses.

That same day, they also attended the birthday party of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, who turned 13, according to People.com.

Bey also posted a sweet photo of Blue Ivy holding a Happy Mother's Day balloon.

This year marks the last Mother’s Day Bey will get to spend as a mother of one, as this time next year she’ll have two infants in tow.

While nobody knows quite when Beyonce’s due date is, rumors circulated when she first revealed her pregnancy on Feb. 1 that she had just completed her first trimester, or was 14 weeks along.

And in a video released by TMZ on Friday, her father Mathew Knowles tells a reporter that it’s more than two weeks away, so at least not until June.

