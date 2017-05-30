Beyoncé poses for bikini pic with Blue Ivy — see the sweet photo

share tweet pin email

It's Bey and Blue, looking sweet as can be!

Just one week after she was feted at an epic "Carter Push Party," Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a special Memorial Day pic with her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

In the photo, the performer, who's expecting twins with her rapper husband Jay Z, 47, shows off her baby bump in a blue bikini and matching sheer wrap as she blows a kiss to Blue Ivy, who's resting in her arms.

Blue Ivy, too, looks adorably stylish in her straw hat and temporary gold "tattoos."

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The fashionable "Formation" singer, who's now in her third trimester, has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram ever since sharing a now-famous baby announcement back in February.

Last one 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The stunning photo found Beyoncé looking lovely while surrounded by a wreath of flowers and proved to be so popular, the singer invited guests — including her gorgeous mother, Tina Knowles — to re-create it at the Carter Push Party last week.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The celebration also featured an African theme — a fab opportunity for Bey and Jay to wear beautifully patterned garb and pose for happy pics together.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Of course, the festivities also gave Beyoncé another chance to show off her baby bump!

And while we love the epic pics, we officially can't wait to meet Bey's twins!

RELATED