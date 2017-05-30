Beyoncé poses for bikini pic with Blue Ivy — see the sweet photo

It's Bey and Blue, looking sweet as can be!
Just one week after she was feted at an epic "Carter Push Party," Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a special Memorial Day pic with her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
In the photo, the performer, who's expecting twins with her rapper husband Jay Z, 47, shows off her baby bump in a blue bikini and matching sheer wrap as she blows a kiss to Blue Ivy, who's resting in her arms.
Blue Ivy, too, looks adorably stylish in her straw hat and temporary gold "tattoos."
The fashionable "Formation" singer, who's now in her third trimester, has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram ever since sharing a now-famous baby announcement back in February.
The stunning photo found Beyoncé looking lovely while surrounded by a wreath of flowers and proved to be so popular, the singer invited guests — including her gorgeous mother, Tina Knowles — to re-create it at the Carter Push Party last week.
The celebration also featured an African theme — a fab opportunity for Bey and Jay to wear beautifully patterned garb and pose for happy pics together.
Of course, the festivities also gave Beyoncé another chance to show off her baby bump!
And while we love the epic pics, we officially can't wait to meet Bey's twins!
