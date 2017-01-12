share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, Betty White!

The TV legend turns 95 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and while she's known for various small-screen roles — from Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to Elka Ostrovsky on "Hot in Cleveland" — she's perhaps most loved for her turn as hilariously naive St. Olaf native Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."

ABC via Getty Images No one makes us laugh more than Blanche, Rose and Dorothy.

In honor of White's birthday, we're looking back at a 1987 TODAY interview in which she opened up about the character.

"Now, Rose isn't slow-witted; she just marches to a different drum, that's all," White explained. "Rose believes anything anybody tells her and she takes each word at its surface meaning; she never looks for the overall meaning. And sometimes she backs into unfortunate situations."

White added that the rapport she shared with co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty was an important factor in the sitcom's success.

"We are having so much fun, there should be a law against it. We work well together, because everybody's very professional, but off-camera, we adore each other. And it's a privilege to go to work."

She continued, "If the four of us did not get along or support each other, I don't know how you can be funny. I really don't."

