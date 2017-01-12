Happy birthday, Betty White!
Flashback: Watch Betty White talk 'The Golden Girls' in 1987Play Video - 2:28
The TV legend turns 95 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and while she's known for various small-screen roles — from Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to Elka Ostrovsky on "Hot in Cleveland" — she's perhaps most loved for her turn as hilariously naive St. Olaf native Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."
In honor of White's birthday, we're looking back at a 1987 TODAY interview in which she opened up about the character.
"Now, Rose isn't slow-witted; she just marches to a different drum, that's all," White explained. "Rose believes anything anybody tells her and she takes each word at its surface meaning; she never looks for the overall meaning. And sometimes she backs into unfortunate situations."
White added that the rapport she shared with co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty was an important factor in the sitcom's success.
"We are having so much fun, there should be a law against it. We work well together, because everybody's very professional, but off-camera, we adore each other. And it's a privilege to go to work."
She continued, "If the four of us did not get along or support each other, I don't know how you can be funny. I really don't."
Check out the gallery below for a look back at White's decades-long career.
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'
From her early days in Hollywood to her resurgence of fame at 90, here's a look at White's decades-long career.
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Hooray for Hollywood -
White began her career in television shortly after graduating high school in 1939, and had her own radio show in the 1940s. In 1952, she began hosting "Hollywood on Television." As of 2012, she has won seven Emmys and been nominated 20 times.NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Fifties fashion -
A stylish White dons a veiled hat in 1955.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Do you know Chopsticks? -
White hits a high note with a canine pal in 1957.ABC via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Home sweet home -
White in her backyard garden in 1956.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Where angels go -
In 1957, White played newlywed Vicki Angel in "Date With the Angels." The show lasted just one season, and White later said, "I can honestly say that was the only time I have ever wanted to get out of a show."ABC via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Gobble, gobble -
White and Lorne Greene host the 1966 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Games people play -
White and Ludden play the game show he hosted, "Password," with an unidentified guest in 1967.CBS via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Out on the town -
White and husband Allen Ludden are seen at an International Broadcasting Awards dinner tribute to Mary Tyler Moore on March 19, 1974. Ludden was her third husband and they were married until his death from cancer in 1981. They had no children.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
You're gonna make it after all -
Before "The Golden Girls," White's biggest role was as Happy Homemaker Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." The man-hungry Nivens hosted a cooking and decorating show, and included such topics as "What's all this fuss about famine?" and "A salute to fruit." She's seen here with Moore in 1975.CBS via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Eye of the tiger -
White leans against Sultan, a 300-pound Bengal tiger, in 1979. She was working to help plan that year's Morris Animal Foundation Annual Health Conference and luncheon.AP
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Comedy with Carol -
In 1978, White joined Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence, Steve Martin and Carol Burnett on "The Carol Burnett Show."CBS via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Heeeeeere's Betty -
White plays Jane to Johnny Carson's Tarzan in a "Tonight Show" sketch on Aug. 14, 1981.NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Queens of comedy -
White and fellow comedian Lucille Ball pose in 1987.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Four friends -
White outlived all of her "Golden Girls" companions -- Estelle Getty died in 2008, Bea Arthur in 2009 and Rue McClanahan in 2010Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Golden moment -
"The Golden Girls" introduced White to a new generation of fans.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Honoring her husband -
White places her hand on the star that was presented posthumously to her husband, Allen Ludden, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 1988. White's own star is right next to Ludden's.AP
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Thank you for being a friend -
In "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992, White starred with Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty as four older women who share a home in Miami.NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Charmed, I'm sure -
Betty White visits "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center in New York on Nov. 28, 2011.NBC via Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
What a life -
White poses with the Life Achievement Award she won at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2010.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Shake your booty -
Actresses Sandra Bullock and and White joke around during during the 2010 Teen Choice Awards.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
A smooch for Elmo -
White got up close and personal with Muppet Elmo on TODAY in 2010.NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Dishing with 'SNL' -
In 2010, White joined Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon for the "Delicious Dish" sketch on "Saturday Night Live," unafraid to joke about her "muffin."NBC
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Friend to animals -
White signs copies of her new book "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo" in 2011. The lifelong animal lover wrote about the animals she visits at the Los Angeles Zoo.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Still 'hot' -
White reacts as she and cast members Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli accept the Favorite Cable TV Comedy award for their TV series, "Hot in Cleveland," at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2012.Reuters
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Queen of Hollywood -
White is shown here before the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl" which aired on NBC in January 2012.AP
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Betty, meet Betty -
At 90, Betty White is more popular than ever. Here she poses with a bust of her likeness at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood, Calif. on May 10, 2012.Getty Images
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
Double vision -AP
Betty White through the years: A look back at the beloved 'Golden Girl'of
No bones about it -
Emily Deschanel and guest star Betty White in the "Carpals in the Coy-Wolves" episode of "Bones."FOX via Getty Images