It's National Puppy Day!

On Thursday, we give a special smooch to our four-legged friends in honor of their loyalty and love, and who better to get us started than Betty White?

The television legend and lifelong animal rights activist took to Instagram to share a shot of her beloved golden retriever, Pontiac.

He may be 12, but he's my baby!! Happy #NationalPuppyDay! A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

"He may be 12, but he's my baby!! Happy #NationalPuppyDay!" she wrote.

But White, 95, was hardly the only Hollywood star to share a pic of their cute canine.

#nationalpuppyday and #tbt to April 2013 when our #bernesemountaindog was a puppy and had just arrived to join our family #PupPrinze A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, shared a throwback photo of her and hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., 41, cuddling with their Bernese mountain dog when the dog was just a pup.

When you get out of bed to get a glass of water and somebody takes your spot. 🐶 A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

"Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin, 52, shared a bedtime snap of her lovable pooch, captioning it, "When you get out of bed to get a glass of water and somebody takes your spot."

#inernationalpuppyday #Lucy #mygirl A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Drew Barrymore, 42, chimed in to share a sweet photo of her beautiful girl, Lucy.

It's #InternationalPuppyDay Experience lifelong unconditional love & rescue a pet from Death Row! (like Millie & Mabel) #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/bIX8Jh6atX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 23, 2017

The force is with our furry ones! "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill shared pics of his own dogs, Millie and Mabel, and also included a pic of his "Star Wars" co-star, the late, great Carrie Fisher, with her beloved dog, Gary.

RT if this GIF is your favorite thing about #NationalPuppyDay. pic.twitter.com/IzHuthNV31 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 23, 2017

The folks behind "The Voice" Twitter page shared a great GIF of judge Adam Levine, 38, and his goldie Charlie.

Waking up to #NationalPuppyDay thinking damn, I am a lucky woman. pic.twitter.com/YRj13MmtfD — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) March 23, 2017

"Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez, 32, honored her pup and her beau, Joe LoCicero, with a sweet, sleepy pic of the pair.

"Waking up to #NationalPuppyDay thinking damn, I am a lucky woman," she wrote in the caption.

That one time a stray, starving puppy followed us on the beach and changed our lives forever.

Love you Tobillo. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ojyGHxjOyN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, remembered the day he rescued his dog, Tobillo, with a special throwback shot.

"That one time a stray, starving puppy followed us on the beach and changed our lives forever. Love you Tobillo. #NationalPuppyDay," he wrote.

And the the New Kids On The Block Twitter page shared an adorable throwback shot of Jonathan Knight, 48, giving a smooch to a sweet friend.

Aww!

How are you honoring the special pooch in your life?