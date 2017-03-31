share tweet pin email

Prom is a rite of passage for most high school students, and has served as the climax of teen movies for decades.

It's been the setting of epic dance scenes, awkward dates, humiliating pranks and unforgettable romances.

As kids across America prepare for the most-anticipated social occasion of high school, TODAY put together a supercut of our favorite pop-culture proms.

From teen-genre staples like "Pretty in Pink," to newer flicks such as "Mean Girls" and "Twilight," here's a look back at some of the most memorable on-screen proms ever.

This post was originally published on May 14, 2015.