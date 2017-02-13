Pop Culture

Best Grammys tweets, Instagrams: Celebrities share behind-the-scenes pics

Sunday's Grammy Awards brought together music's biggest names — and many took to social media to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded evening was really like.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Celine Dion gave an early look at her colorful frock while en route to the big event.

En route vers les #GRAMMYs / #GRAMMYs here we come! - Team Céline 💃✈

She later posted a pic of herself getting glam in a green gown.

Gown/Robe: @ZuhairMuradofficial Shoes/Chaussures: @Gucci Jewels/Bijoux: Dvani jewelry

Britney Spears posed for a photo before having her hair and makeup done — and still looked gorgeous.

Before hair and makeup 💄💋 #PreGlam #PreGrammyGala #Latergram

Host James Corden revealed the vast venue, writing, "No pressure."

No pressure. #GRAMMYs

Tim McGraw showed off some bling.

24 Kt gold baby!!!! #Grammys

Lea Michele tweeted a video featuring her glam squad in action.

Kristin Cavallari posted a stunning shot from the red carpet.

Heidi Klum shared before-and-after snaps of her Grammys look.

