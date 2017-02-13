share tweet pin email

Sunday's Grammy Awards brought together music's biggest names — and many took to social media to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded evening was really like.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Celine Dion gave an early look at her colorful frock while en route to the big event.

En route vers les #GRAMMYs / #GRAMMYs here we come! - Team Céline 💃✈ A photo posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

She later posted a pic of herself getting glam in a green gown.

Gown/Robe: @ZuhairMuradofficial Shoes/Chaussures: @Gucci Jewels/Bijoux: Dvani jewelry A video posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Britney Spears posed for a photo before having her hair and makeup done — and still looked gorgeous.

Before hair and makeup 💄💋 #PreGlam #PreGrammyGala #Latergram A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Host James Corden revealed the vast venue, writing, "No pressure."

No pressure. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by James Corden (@j_corden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Tim McGraw showed off some bling.

24 Kt gold baby!!!! #Grammys A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Lea Michele tweeted a video featuring her glam squad in action.

Kristin Cavallari posted a stunning shot from the red carpet.

What a fun day! Thanks @eonline for having me back to help countdown to the #Grammys . It's been a blast to walk these iconic carpets ❤️ and a HUGE thank u to my glam squad @thescottycunha @robertsesnek @judystylexo and for my custom dress by @olimastudio A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Heidi Klum shared before-and-after snaps of her Grammys look.