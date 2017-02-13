Sunday's Grammy Awards brought together music's biggest names — and many took to social media to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded evening was really like.
Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.
Celine Dion gave an early look at her colorful frock while en route to the big event.
She later posted a pic of herself getting glam in a green gown.
Britney Spears posed for a photo before having her hair and makeup done — and still looked gorgeous.
Host James Corden revealed the vast venue, writing, "No pressure."
Tim McGraw showed off some bling.
Lea Michele tweeted a video featuring her glam squad in action.
Kristin Cavallari posted a stunning shot from the red carpet.
Heidi Klum shared before-and-after snaps of her Grammys look.