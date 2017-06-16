Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn have a 'Dodgeball' reunion — see the video

share tweet pin email

Watch out for a “Dodgeball” reunion!

Ben Stiller and other cast members of the popular 2004 comedy have revived their characters for a hilarious new video.

It's for a good cause (aside from seeing Stiller with that mustache again). It's helping to raise money for the Stiller Foundation, which promotes education for children worldwide.

The video gives a little taste of what’s to come later this summer, when Stiller will join our TODAY gang to compete in an actual dodgeball game.

As you can see in the clip, Stiller’s White Goodman is as competitive as ever. He's set himself up for an epic clash!

Want to play with Stiller? You can enter for a chance to join his team by visiting OMAZE.com/Globo. If you’d rather side with his opponent, you can check out OMAZE.com/Joes. The campaign closes on August 9.

No wigs required.