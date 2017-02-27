share tweet pin email

Matt Damon got trolled pretty hard by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday night's award show, but there was at least one bright spot in his night: He had best pal (and shared Oscar winner) Ben Affleck by his side.

Bostonians Damon and Affleck burst onto the Hollywood scene in the mid-1990s with their homegrown movie "Good Will Hunting," which propelled them into fame when it won the best original screenplay in 1997 (and also earned Robin Williams his sole best actor Oscar).

Affleck went on to earn a second Oscar in 2003 for producing "Argo," which he also directed and starred in.

As you may have noticed, they've been very much with us during the 20 years since, and it was a delight to see them both once again stride out on the stage to present the award for best original screenplay Sunday night, even if Kimmel (who has an ongoing tongue-in-cheek "fight" with Damon) introduced them as Affleck "and guest."

The pair still work together, as in 1999's "Dogma" or the reality series "Project Greenlight." They've also been known to pair up to sneak Damon onto "Jimmy Kimmel Live," from which Kimmel has barred Damon.

So why haven't we seen them working on more projects together? Time is an issue, Damon noted in a Reddit AMA last July.

"I would never say never," he added, though. "I'd love to be in one of his movies that he directs. The problem there is that he just keeps giving himself the best roles, so until he stops doing that and maybe just directs, none of us can really work with him."

Still, we suppose there was another bright light in the evening for Damon aside from having his BFF at his side: The Damon-produced "Manchester by the Sea" earned Ben's little brother Casey Affleck his first Oscar win, for best Actor.

It's all in the family, it seems!

