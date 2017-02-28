share tweet pin email

"No one's slick as Gaston, no one's quick as Gaston," but when it comes to stealing the spotlight, there's one better pick than Gaston: LeFou!

Disney just released yet another sneak peek from the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film and while it's officially all about the brawniest baddie around, it's Josh Gad's performance as his devoted sidekick that commands attention in the clip.

Gaston (Luke Evans) sits back and only utters a couple of lines from his namesake song in the preview, but LeFou hops from table to bar and shares a word with every villager who'll listen to him sing out about his "favorite guy."

Check out the 1991 animated version of the same song to see just how much Gad's take on LeFou rings true to the original.

But be sure to also listen for the differences, because the live-action rendition has a few bonus lyrics that didn't make the cut back in the day.

As for Gaston, take heart, villain lovers! This clip simply cuts out before he has a chance to wrestle the spotlight away from his little buddy — and everyone else.

"Beauty and the Beast" opens in theaters March 17.