share tweet pin email

While being a lifeguard requires water skills and life-saving techniques, playing a lifeguard comes with its own unique job requirements — like looking buff in a bathing suit and keeping that barely there costume in place.

Good thing the cast of "Baywatch" had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showing them the tricks of trade.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Baywatch' actors talk about Dwayne Johnson, Pamela Anderson in big-screen reboot Play Video - 5:23 'Baywatch' actors talk about Dwayne Johnson, Pamela Anderson in big-screen reboot Play Video - 5:23

Stars Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass visited TODAY Tuesday and revealed some of the advice the actor-producer gave on set.

"We had to do a photo shoot, and we all had to be shirtless," Bass recalled. "Dwayne, all of the sudden, I see him in the corner putting all this oil on, and I'm like, 'What's going on over there buddy?' ... And he was like, 'You want some of my oil?'"

Not only did Johnson share the shiny stuff, he shared some wisdom.

Paramount Pictures Jon Bass plays Ronnie, Alex Daddario plays Summer, Zac Efron plays Matt Brody, Dwayne Johnson plays Mitch Buchannon, Kelly Rohrbach plays CJ Parker, and Ilfenesh Hadera plays Stephanie Holden in "Baywatch."

"I lathered myself completely up and I was like, 'What do I do? How do I pose for the picture?'," Bass said. "He just looked at me really confidently and said, 'Own it brother!'"

That's the kind of pro tip you can only get from a guy who first gained fame in a wrestling ring wearing little more than a Speedo — and so is this:

"He actually taught me about butt glue," Rohrbach revealed. "We were all struggling with our suits."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Baywatch' stars get a lesson in slow-motion running from Matt Lauer (in drag) Play Video - 1:58 'Baywatch' stars get a lesson in slow-motion running from Matt Lauer (in drag) Play Video - 1:58

"I always heard hairspray," Hadera said of the best bikini solution. "But if Dwayne says, butt glue, I'm going with butt glue."

It's as simple as that.

You can see how well the "butt glue" worked when the action-comedy — complete with wedgie-filled outtakes during the credits — hits theaters May 25.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Dwayne Johnson on 'Fate of the Furious,' 'Baywatch' and his first car Play Video - 4:50 Dwayne Johnson on 'Fate of the Furious,' 'Baywatch' and his first car Play Video - 4:50

RELATED