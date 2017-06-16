Bat-signal shines on LA's City Hall in honor of Adam West

share tweet pin email

Holy tribute to an icon, Batman!

Los Angeles honored the late TV Batman Adam West by becoming Gotham City for a night on Thursday.

The Bat-signal that was used to summon Batman on the show was projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in remembrance of West, who starred as the Caped Crusader in the iconic 1960s television series.

West died at 88 on June 9 after a short battle with leukemia.

Los Angeles honors the late Adam West with a lighting of the iconic bat-signal https://t.co/MH30l7yyK7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 16, 2017

Celebrities and fans showed an outpouring of support following West's passing, with everyone from current Batman actor Ben Affleck to "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane paying tribute.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed a crowd at City Hall while standing next to the famous red Batphone that Commissioner Gordon used to call Batman on the show.

We gather tonight to pay our respects to the original caped crusader, our beloved Adam West. #BrightKnight pic.twitter.com/ocW6aeXIgV — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 16, 2017

"You don't have to wear a cape, you don't have to be a movie star, you don't have to wear a badge or get elected mayor to make a difference and to be a hero," Garcetti told the crowd, many of whom were in costume.

"Adam West taught us that each one of us had a heart of gold. And that we could have a fun time doing it too."

LA Police Chief Charles Beck also took part in the tribute along with some special guests. Burt Ward, 71, who played Batman sidekick Robin, and Lee Meriweather, 82, one of several actresses who played Catwoman, both made an appearance.

"My friend Adam would want every single one of you to be incredibly happy and to be joyous because he spent his entire life as a performer making people happy, making people laugh and trying to make this world a better place,'' Ward told the crowd.

