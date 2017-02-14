See the sweet messages the Obamas sent each other on Valentine's Day

We just love how much Barack and Michelle Obama love each other.
The former first couple shared sweet Valentine's Day messages for each other on social media today.
"Happy Valentine's Day, @michelleobama!" the former president wrote on Twitter. "Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."
Not to be outdone, the former first lady shared her own post a half hour later.
"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama," she wrote on Twitter, adding a photo of the couple's feet on a sandy beach. (Not a bad way to wind down after eight years in the White House!)
Former White House photographer Pete Souza also got in on the action, posting a few photos on Instagram of the happy couple dancing and hugging.
The pair have been getting some much-deserved rest and relaxation after moving out of the White House. Photos recently surfaced of Barack Obama kitesurfing and lounging in the sun with pal Richard Branson while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands.