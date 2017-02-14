See the sweet messages the Obamas sent each other on Valentine's Day

share tweet pin email

We just love how much Barack and Michelle Obama love each other.

The former first couple shared sweet Valentine's Day messages for each other on social media today.

Happy Valentineâs Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Not to be outdone, the former first lady shared her own post a half hour later.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Former White House photographer Pete Souza also got in on the action, posting a few photos on Instagram of the happy couple dancing and hugging.

Hug someone you love today. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:32am PST

See previous post. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Today is the day to dance with the one you love. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:07am PST

The pair have been getting some much-deserved rest and relaxation after moving out of the White House. Photos recently surfaced of Barack Obama kitesurfing and lounging in the sun with pal Richard Branson while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands.