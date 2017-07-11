'Back to work, baby!' See 'This Is Us' cast's 1st photo back on set

share tweet pin email

The Pearson family is together again!

"This Is Us" fans have waited patiently for Season 2 to arrive, and while we still have a couple more months before the show returns to make us cry on a weekly basis, we now have a first glimpse of what's to come.

BACK TO WORK, BABY!!!!!!!! #thisisus A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson (one of "the big three"), shared an adorable photo of himself on the set of Season 2 with co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, writing, "BACK TO WORK, BABY!!!!!!!! #thisisus."

Moore posted an identical photo of the trio, writing, Totally stole @sterlingkb1's pic because we're BACK in business, guys. Day 1 of Season 2."

The cast also recently took to social media to send warm birthday wishes for Ventimiglia, who turned 40 Saturday.

In fact, Moore even recorded a personal birthday message to her TV husband for TODAY!

We can't wait until Season 2 returns in September. In the meantime, see how well you remember Season 1 by taking this quiz.