'Back to work, baby!' See 'This Is Us' cast's 1st photo back on set

The Pearson family is together again!
"This Is Us" fans have waited patiently for Season 2 to arrive, and while we still have a couple more months before the show returns to make us cry on a weekly basis, we now have a first glimpse of what's to come.
Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson (one of "the big three"), shared an adorable photo of himself on the set of Season 2 with co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, writing, "BACK TO WORK, BABY!!!!!!!! #thisisus."
Moore posted an identical photo of the trio, writing, Totally stole @sterlingkb1's pic because we're BACK in business, guys. Day 1 of Season 2."
The cast also recently took to social media to send warm birthday wishes for Ventimiglia, who turned 40 Saturday.
In fact, Moore even recorded a personal birthday message to her TV husband for TODAY!
Mandy Moore shares birthday greeting for 'This Is Us' co-star Milo VentimigliaPlay Video - 0:33
We can't wait until Season 2 returns in September. In the meantime, see how well you remember Season 1 by taking this quiz.