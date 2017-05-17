share tweet pin email

"Bachelorette" fans, are you ready to meet the men vying for Rachel Lindsay's heart?

In a new twist, all 31 of Lindsay's suitors were introduced during a Facebook Live event with the show's host, Chris Harrison, on Wednesday.

Of course, fans met a few of Season 13's guys when they attended a quick group date with Lindsay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in March.

But now we're seeing pics and hearing about each one of the guys.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Harrison described the Season 13 contestants as "a little older" and more "accomplished," including 29-year-old male model Brady with the "serious hair," and DeMario, a 30-year-old executive assistant, whom Harrison described as "maybe a little too smooth" for his own good.

Craig Sjodin / ABC Brady is a model with "serious hair."

"Just maybe he's not here for the right reasons," Harrison teased. "You'll find out very soon."

Fred, a 27-year-old executive assistant, once had Lindsay as his camp counselor!

"Twenty years later, Fred is trying to live out his grade-school crush," Harrison said. "It could be a Disney story, or it could be a complete disaster."

Craig Sjodin / ABC DeMario is a 30-year-old executive assistant.

This season also features several attorneys, a few physicians —including an ER doctor — and at least one firefighter.

"Should anything happen to anybody on the set, I feel like we're covered this season," Harrison quipped.

Don't miss Rob a 30-year-old law student who's a dead ringer for Tom Cruise, and Matt, a 32-year-old construction sales rep, who allegedly shows up on night one in a penguin suit!

Craig Sjodin / ABC Jonathan, 31, is identified as a "tickle monster."

There's also Kenny, a buff 35-year-old pro wrestler — who "cries more than anyone on the show" — and Jonathan, 31, who's identified, intriguingly, as a "tickle monster." (He's actually a doctor who apparently really, really likes to tickle people.)

Craig Sjodin / ABC Kenny is a 35-year-old pro wrestler.

Meet all the guys in the video above —and then decide who you would give your first-impression rose to!

Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" premieres at 9 p.m. May 22 on ABC and we officially can't wait!

