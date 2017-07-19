share tweet pin email

One of Rachel Lindsay’s suitors on “The Bachelorette” says he has been the target of death threats, all because of how his hometown date with Lindsay unfolded on Monday night’s episode.

When Lindsay pressed Peter Kraus on whether he was ready to propose to her should he reach the final two, he was reluctant to make that commitment. He also wasn’t ready to tell her that he loves her. That apparently didn’t sit well with some viewers who, Kraus wrote on Instagram, have responded with “hate and anger and even now death threats via social media and email.”

Midwest meets West Coast #bromance #10yearanniversary A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

In a comment that accompanied a photo he posted after the episode aired, the 31-year-old business owner from Madison, Wisconsin, wrote, “All I can say is that I am sorry to those who wanted me to tell Rachel that I was in love with her tonight after what was essentially two dates. As I stated many times on the show before, I do not take those three words lightly, as once they are said they can never be taken back, and to the person that you choose to say them to, they can hold enormous weight. So rather than race to say something that is of such GREAT importance to me, and I wish was of more importance to others, I chose to take my time in getting to know this woman as much as I possibly could before choosing to express those three words to her.

George Burns / ABC Kraus on his hometown date with Rachel Lindsay.

“I did not realize that being honest and forthright with my feelings and emotions and allowing her to make an informed decision based off of me being as open as possible, as hard as it was for me to go through, would warrant such hate and anger and even now death threats via social media and email,” he added. “I have always been one to encourage the spread of love, but giving your heart to someone for the rest of your life is not something that I take at all lightly or for granted and I wish that people could see that, rather than take me down so violently and without regard to the fact that I am still human.”

George Burns / ABC Kraus was one of four men whose hometowns Lindsay visited in Monday night's episode.

Kraus urged viewers to not spread hate toward him or his fellow cast members. “I am so happy to have been able to share this experience with you all, but know that your words do TRULY hurt and affect me AND them,” he noted.

After Monday night’s episode (spoiler alert ahead), Kraus is one of three remaining contestants on “The Bachelorette,” along with Eric Bigger and Bryan Abasolo.