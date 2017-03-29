share tweet pin email

After a whirlwind romance, a beautiful engagement in Finland, and many, many smiling selfies on Instagram, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are completely on the same page, right? Not quite.

The “Bachelor” couple still has their share of (friendly) disagreements, as we see in this “Newlywed Game”-style video from the producers of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Viall and Grimaldi played a drinking game called “How Engaged Are You?” They were asked a series of questions about each other, which they answered using a paddle with one of their faces on either side. If they disagreed, they had to drink up.

The first question was an easy one: “Who wakes up first?” Both Viall and Grimaldi had the same response, holding up the side of the paddle with Nick’s face printed on it.

Things started to get fun with the second question: “Who takes longer to get ready?” Viall claimed it was Grimaldi, and vice versa.

“I get ready in six minutes,” Viall protested. “To do your hair?” Grimaldi shot back. Take that, Nick!

They couldn’t agree on some other topics, including which of the two is funnier. Grimaldi argued that she is “so funny,” but Viall was in disbelief: “No one is supposed to say that. It’s like saying, ‘I’m the most sincere.’”

Fortunately, the game ended with a simple question: “Who do you love most in the world?” You can guess what the responses were.

Viall and Grimaldi played a similar game during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and they aced it.

Maybe they can play “The Newlywed Game” again when they actually become newlyweds!

