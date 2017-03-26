share tweet pin email

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are adjusting to life after "The Bachelor," but they’re keeping one important element of the show in their relationship — hometown dates!

The engaged couple headed to Viall’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over the weekend to take in a basketball game, participate in a fan meet-and-greet, and, of course, spend some quality time together — without having to worry about who’s going to get a red rose at the end of the date.

Viall couldn’t help but relish in the fact that he is now able to be seen in public with his fiancée, to whom "Bachelor" viewers watched him propose during the show's March 13 season finale.

Crazy couple of days. It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! ✈️ #littlethings #firsttime @iFLYluggage A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

“Crazy couple of days,” he tweeted, along with a photo of him and Grimaldi at the airport. “It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! #littlethings #firsttime.”

Once the happy couple touched down in Wisconsin, they headed to the BMO Harris Bradley Center to watch the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Atlanta Hawks.

Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown 🏀🏀🏀 A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

“Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown," Grimaldi captioned an Instagram selfie of her and Nick sitting in their courtside seats.

Viall and Grimaldi attended the game as part of the “A Night with Nick Viall” event, where they interacted with fans and participated in a halftime presentation. They even shared a smooch on the "Kiss Cam"!

The hometown date was short-lived, however, due to Viall’s rigid “Dancing With the Stars” schedule. Although Viall was able to get in some dancing practice at the couple's hotel, he and Grimaldi had to jet back to Los Angeles after just a few days in order for Nick to be ready to dance on this week’s episode.

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my 💃 moves. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

“So much fun getting back home with this one,” Viall captioned a photo of him and Grimaldi. “Back to LA! Need to fine tune my [dance] moves.”

Viall, who is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, made his debut on “Dancing With the Stars” last week. In a recent vlog for People, he admitted to being nervous about competing on the show, but said that having Grimaldi with him has helped ease his nerves.

“Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side,” he said. “She’s been very supportive and it’s been great.”