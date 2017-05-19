'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' couples: Where are they now?

share tweet pin email

Rachel Lindsay's journey to find love on the 13th season of "The Bachelorette" starts Monday night. With 31 men competing for her heart, Lindsay has her work cut out for her. From a model to a pro wrestler to a "tickle monster," this bachelorette has an array of personalities to choose from when handing out roses.

We'll be rooting for her, but it's no secret that not all of the relationships formed on the show have lasted. "The Bachelor" has been running for 15 years, and "The Bachelorette" for 14 years, and while there have been some happy endings, there have also been plenty of breakups. Let's take a look back at what happened to all of the past couples from both shows.

"The Bachelor" Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh (2002)

Unfortunately there was no fairy-tale ending for the very first “Bachelor” couple. At the end of the season, Michel chose not to propose to Marsh, but the couple remained in a relationship — at least for a few months.

Fifteen years later, Michel is working for a consulting company in Washington D.C. and is reportedly still single. Marsh is now married and a mother to 7-year-old Chloe.

"The Bachelor" Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz (2002)

Buerge’s engagement to Eksterowicz only lasted a few weeks after the finale aired. Six years after his split from Eksterowicz, Buerge married Angye McIntosh. A few months later, the couple welcomed daughter Aven. Buerge and his family currently live in Missouri. As for Eksterowicz, she is working as a school psychologist in New Jersey and has been married to Andrew Goodman since 2013. In April 2016, Eksterowicz gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Noah.

"The Bachelor" Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft (2003)

Things didn’t work out for Firestone and his pick Schefft, but each would go on to find happiness. In 2008, Firestone married actress Ivana Bozilovic at his family's vineyard and today the couple has three children. Schefft would go on to become the third Bachelorette.

"The Bachelorette" Season 1: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (2003)

The very first "Bachelorette" found love at the end of her season, accepting a proposal from Colorado firefighter Ryan Sutter in 2003. Later that year, Rehn and Sutter said “I do” in a televised wedding special.

Chance Yeh / FilmMagic Ryan Sutter an Trista Sutter attend the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars event at Catch Rooftop on May 29, 2014 in New York City.

Nearly 14 years later, the couple is still together and has added two children — son Max and daughter Blakesley — to their family. They occasionally make appearances at “Bachelor” events and in recent years have starred on several TV shows including “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

"The Bachelor" Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier (2003)

Guiney and Gardinier didn’t get engaged at the end of their season of “The Bachelor,” and their relationship only lasted a few months after the finale aired. Not long after, Guiney married “All My Children” star Rebecca Budig, but that relationship ended in divorce in 2010.

Celebrating our 1 month Anniversary today w @jescanyon! Couldn't be happier about it! The best days lie ahead! #pbj16 A post shared by bobguiney (@bobguiney) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

Guiney has been married to Jessica Canyon since November 2016 and is a vocalist for The Band From TV, a band made up of reality TV stars and actors. Gardinier is currently single and living in San Diego, where she teaches fitness classes and promotes her suicide-prevention organization, Project Love You.

"The Bachelorette" Season 2: Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee (2004)

Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic Ian McKee and Meredith Phillips during Designers Ball 2004 at Crobar in New York City, New York, United States.

Former model Phillips chose financial analyst McKee at the end of her season, and gleefully accepted his proposal. “Bachelorette” fans assumed that, like Rehn before her, Phillips had found her happy ending, but Phillips and Mckee split after a year together. Phillips’ hard times continued as she struggled with alcoholism. She married her high school sweetheart in 2011, but her drinking caused problems in the marriage, causing the couple to separate. She got sober in 2013. In 2014, she gave a rare interview to About Face magazine, where she revealed she was working as a chef in Oregon. She has avoided social media and has dropped out of the limelight. As for McKee, he recently founded Torch, a mobile company designed for athletes. He’s currently living in his native Brazil.

"The Bachelor" Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin (2004)

Former NFL quarterback Palmer chose Bowlin at the end of his season, but did not give her a ring. They split a few months later, and Palmer went to play in the Canadian Football League.

It's a fake backdrop. The hair is real though...🥗 #TheLettuce #LA #Grammys @goodmorningamerica A post shared by jessejamesqb3 (@jessepalmerabc) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:33am PST

After retiring in 2007, he went into sports broadcasting and is currently a sports analyst for ESPN and ABC. Bowlin, on the other hand, shied away from the cameras after appearing on “The Bachelor.” She is now a lawyer working in Los Angeles, as well as a wife and mother. She has not given any interviews since her time on “The Bachelor.”

"The Bachelor" Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado (2004)

Velvick and Delgado stayed together longer than most couples from the show, but their relationship was full of turmoil. Two years after Delgado was arrested after getting into a physical fight with Velvick, the couple split.

Velvick retired from professional bass fishing in 2016 and runs a resort in Del Rio, Texas. He is married and has a young daughter named Kamber. Delgado got married in 2015 and is now working as a real estate agent in Tampa, Florida.

"The Bachelorette" Season 3: Jen Schefft and Jerry Ferris (2005)

Schefft, who in 2007 published "Better Single Than Sorry," a book about being single over the age of 30, married public relations executive Joe Waterman in 2009. The couple currently lives in Illinois and has two daughters, Mae and Charlotte. Ferris, who proposed to Schefft but was rejected, eventually found love, too. In 2011, he married aspiring actress Natasha Goss. The couple, along with their 3-year-old son Asher, lives in West Hollywood, where Ferris works in commercial real estate.

"The Bachelor" Season 7: Charlie O’ Connell and Sarah Brice (2005)

O’Connell’s engagement to Brice lasted two years, but the couple split in 2007, allegedly in part due to O’Connell’s drinking. Although they did try to make things work for several years after their split, they eventually ended their relationship for good in 2010.

Happy 4th‼️ A post shared by Charlie Oconnell (@therealcharlieoconnell) on Jul 4, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

O’Connell got sober and is currently dating Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund. Brice is now married and the mother of three young sons.

"The Bachelor" Season 8: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone (2006)

Stork, an emergency room physician, chose kindergarten teacher Stone at the end of Season 8 in 2006. Although he presented her with a ring, he did not propose, and the couple split soon after the finale.

#TBT to Dr. Travis looking handsome in Season 6! A post shared by The Doctors (@thedoctorstv) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Stork went on to host the daytime TV show “The Doctors.” He is currently single, and has not publicly dated anyone since his divorce from fellow doctor Charlotte Brown in 2015. Stone is now married and working in real estate in Nashville. She and her husband, Brock, have two daughters.

"The Bachelor" Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson (2006)

Borghese, who came from a noble family, didn’t propose to his pick, Wilson, and their relationship only lasted a few months after the season ended. Borghese went on to star on a variety of TV shows before snagging a starring role on the 2014 Esquire Network show “Lucky Bastards.”

Will be reunited next Tuesday at 630pm on HSN with this little guy. #adoptdontshop A post shared by Lorenzo Borghese (@lborghese) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

He is now the president of a dog rescue charity, and runs a pet supply company. Wilson dodged the limelight after appearing on “The Bachelor.” Today, she lives in Florida with her husband, Lee, whom she married in 2016.

"The Bachelor" Season 10: Dr. Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst (2007)

Baldwin, a physician and naval officer, proposed to Horst at the end of his season, but the couple never made it down the aisle. They split about eight months after the finale aired.

Vasectomy Friday A post shared by Dr. Andy Baldwin (@drandybaldwin) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Baldwin has never married, and is still a practicing U.S. Navy physician. He's an active triathlete. Horst got married in 2013, and is now the mother of a young son. She works as an early childhood therapist in the San Francisco Bay area.

"The Bachelor" Seasons 11 and 15: Brad Womack (2007 and 2011)

Womack’s first turn on “The Bachelor” ended badly: he rejected both of his final two ladies and ended up going home alone. Several years after his first attempt to find love, Womack tried again, becoming the only man to date to star as “The Bachelor” twice.

At the end of his second season, he became engaged to Emily Maynard. After their split, Womack dodged the spotlight and continues to live a low-key life in Texas.

"The Bachelorette" Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak (2008)

Pappas became the Bachelorette after being rejected by “Bachelor” Brad Womack. She got engaged to pro snowboarder Jesse Csincsak at the end of her season, and the couple set a wedding date, but broke up before making it down the aisle.

Childless, endless sleep, and we don't have to share our food! Let the vacation begin!!!! 🎉🌴☀️ A post shared by DeAnna Stagliano (@deannastag) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Although they didn’t end up getting married to each other, Pappas and Csincsak each found their current spouse because of “The Bachelor” franchise. In 2011, Pappas married Stephen Stagliano, whose brother, Michael, appeared as a contestant on Jillian Harris’ season of “The Bachelorette.” Pappas and Stagliano now have two children, Addison and Austin. Csincsak met his wife, fellow “Bachelor” alum Ann Lueders, at a “Bachelor” event. They married in 2010 and now have three children.

"The Bachelor" Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas (2008)

British charmer Grant proposed to Lamas at the end of his season, but the couple couldn’t make it work. Grant returned to his native London after his season and recently became engaged to Rebecca Moring. The couple is planning to marry later this year in the English countryside. Lamas went on to wed Internet personality Nik Richie, whom she only knew for eight hours before they got married in 2010. The couple now has two children and has appeared on several reality TV programs, including “Couples Therapy.”

"The Bachelor" Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft (2009)

Mesnick and Rycroft became engaged at the end of their season, but their break-up remains more memorable than their relationship. When Mesnick and Rycroft reunited to film the live “After the Final Rose” episode for their season, Mesnick broke up with Rycroft, revealing that he still had feelings for Molly Malaney, the runner-up from his season. It remains one of the most shocking moments in "Bachelor" history.

What an amazing weekend! Ty's team wins the State Championship and Riley closes out being 2 in style! A post shared by Jason Mesnick (@jasonmesnick) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Mesnick and Malaney went on to get married in a televised “Bachelor” special in 2010 and now have two children together, in addition to Mesnick's son from a previous relationship. Rycroft is also married with children, and has starred on several reality TV shows since “The Bachelor.”

"The Bachelorette" Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski (2009)

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic The Bachelorette Jillian Harris and fiance Ed Swiderski attend the OK! Magazine pre-Oscar party at Beso on March 5, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Harris accepted a proposal from Swiderski at the end of Season 5 and, although the couple remained engaged for nearly a year, they eventually split. After the break-up Harris continued with reality TV, working as a designer on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and appearing on several Canadian shows. She currently runs her own home goods brand.

In 2016, she and her now-fiancé Justin Pasutto, welcomed a son, Leo. Swiderski also continued with reality TV, appearing on “Bachelor Pad” in 2012. In 2015, he married “Good Day Chicago” host and anchor Natalie Bomke. Swiderski and his wife currently live in Chicago, where he works as a marketing company executive.

"The Bachelor" Season 14: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi (2010)

Pavelka’s relationship with Girardi was troubled from the start, so it was no surprise that the couple ended their engagement only months after the finale aired. After their breakup, the couple reunited on “Bachelor Pad,” where they attempted to establish a friendship.

Pavelka went on to star on several more reality shows, and has dated several well-known actresses, including Kristen Chenoweth. He is reportedly single. Girardi is also currently single.

"The Bachelorette" Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez (2010)

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for C.A.T.C.H Found Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez arrive at Orlando Hudson's Strike Out! Autism Bowling Fundraiser on July 28, 2011 in San Diego, California.

Fedotowsky and Martinez got engaged at the end of Fedotowsky’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but they never made it down the aisle. They ended their engagement after nearly a year together. After the split, Fedotowsky landed several jobs in the entertainment industry, hosting “1st Look” and later working as a correspondent for E! News.

Brandon Kidd Photography for Us Weekly Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky married her fianc?, Kevin Manno, in a beach wedding in Los Angeles on March 3.

She now runs a successful blog and serves as the host of the online talk show “Love Buzz.” Earlier this month, Fedotowsky married Kevin Manno, who is the father of her daughter, Molly. Martinez is working in the insurance field, and now lives in Colorado. He is still single, and recently appeared on a “Bachelor”-themed episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

"The Bachelorette" Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (2011)

Reminiscing about the day I married my best friend! #PassThePuffs #TBT A post shared by Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (@ashleylynnrosenbaum) on Feb 12, 2015 at 8:02am PST

Hebert and Rosenbaum became the second couple from “The Bachelorette” to get married when they tied the knot in December 2012. Their wedding, which was officiated by “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison, was televised.

Sans kids for a few days. Thank you @wetv for providing some quality adult time. #marriagebootcamp A post shared by J.P. Rosenbaum (@_jprosenbaum) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Nearly five years later, Hebert and Rosenbaum are still together, but have been open about having rough times in their relationship. The couple, who are now the parents of two young children, recently appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” to work through some of their marital issues. They are currently living in Florida, where Hebert works as a pediatric dentist and Rosenbaum is in the construction management field.

"The Bachelor" Season 16: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson (2012)

Flajnik’s engagement to model Robertson lasted nearly a year, but the couple ended things for good in October 2012.

Can't shake this feeling.🌵🌞🌶 #cabo #miamor A post shared by Steph Winn (@stephwinn) on Jul 13, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

Flajnik now works for Yelp and has been dating girlfriend Stephanie Winn for several years. Robertson still works as a model in Los Angeles, and in 2014 became a New York Times best-selling author when she released "I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain," which described her time on “The Bachelor” and her relationship with Flajnik.

"The Bachelorette" Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm (2012)

Mike Lawrie / Getty Images for Benefit Cosmeti TV personalities Jef Holm and Emily Maynard attend Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Best Or Bust Party on Sept. 6, 2012 in New York City.

After Maynard’s engagement to “Bachelor” Brad Womack ended, she decided to try to find love on reality TV again by starring on “The Bachelorette.” The Southern belle ended up getting engaged again, this time to charity founder Jef Holm. The engagement only lasted a few months, and Maynard and Holm soon went their separate ways.

I am so excited to finally share Gibson's nursery I designed with @oilostudio! I love how it turned out! Since it is the season of giving, I wanted to take this opportunity to give back to you guys, so I've teamed up with some of the brands I used in my design to offer one lucky winner a dream nursery! Head to the blog {link in profile} to check out my reveal and enter to win! #giveaway A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:00am PST

In 2014, Maynard married Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church. She is now the mother of three —sons Jennings and Gibson by Johnson, and daughter Ricki, whose father is Maynard’s first fiancé, the late Ricky Hendrick. As for Holm, he continues to run his company, People Water, and is currently single.

"The Bachelor" Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (2013)

Lowe and Giudici became the first (and only) couple from “The Bachelor” to make it down the aisle when they said “I do” in January 2014 during a televised wedding special.

Heading back to Texas with my crew. All smiles after a great weekend in Seattle. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The couple has since appeared on several reality TV shows together, including “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.” In July 2016, they welcomed a son, Samuel.

"The Bachelorette" Season 9: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (2013)

Hartsock and Siegfried found their happily ever after during Hartsock’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2013, and four years later they’re still going strong! After getting engaged, the couple jointly released a book of poetry, and in 2015, said “I do” in a non-televised wedding. A year later, Hartsock released a wedding planning book.

Today, the couple is living in Seattle with their son Asher, who was born in October 2016. Siegfried works as a mortgage broker, while Hartsock maintains a wedding-themed blog.

"The Bachelor" Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell (2014)

Things didn’t end well for Galavis and Ferrell. After Galavis refused to propose (or tell Ferrell that he loved her on the finale of his season), the couple aired their relationship troubles while shooting a season of “Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn.” They split shortly after.

#Tbt Nuestra PRIMERA foto juntos, tu HERMOSA y yo ESCOÑETAO jajajaja 💑 / Our FIRST picture, you looking GORGEOUS and I all F..... UP jajaja 💑 A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Since then, Galavis has steered clear of the spotlight. He is currently dating Venezuelan model and beauty pageant winner Osmariel Villalobos. As for Ferrell, she wed Tyler VanLoo in October 2016.

"The Bachelorette" Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray (2014)

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic Reality TV Personalities Josh Murray and Andi Dorfman attend ABC's "The Bachelor" season 19 premiere at Line 204 East Stages on January 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Dorfman accepted a proposal from Murray at the end of her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the couple called off their engagement about nine months after Dorfman’s season ended. Dorfman would go on to say that Murray was verbally abusive to her during their relationship, and in 2016, she released a book about her time on “The Bachelorette” and her relationship with Murray.

Smells like _________ ? Fill in the blank... 🤔 📷: @kevintun A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Dorfman is currently living in New York City and preparing to release her second book in 2018. Murray went on to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” during the summer of 2016, where he met and became engaged to Amanda Stanton, a cast-off from Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor.” The couple split in December 2016, but Murray recently said that he and Stanton are working on their relationship.

"The Bachelor" Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff (2015)

Soules and Bischoff got engaged at the end of their season, but when Soules headed to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” right after appearing on the “The Bachelor,” their relationship fell apart.

Soules has recently made national headlines after being involved in fatal crash in rural Iowa where he works as a farmer. He is set to go on trial for his involvement in the crash in July.

Fertility nurse Bischoff went to work for a company that helps women freeze their eggs. In 2016, she announced her engagement to boyfriend Ricky Angel.

"The Bachelorette" Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth (2015)

Taylor Hill / Getty Images Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bristowe found love with personal trainer Shawn Booth during her season of “The Bachelorette.” The couple got engaged at the end of the season, and, although they have not yet set a wedding date, still plan to get married. They have stated that they are not in any rush to wed.

Hi 👋🏼 I wanna have your babies. That is all. @omnihotels @brettonwoodsnh A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:02am PST

The couple is currently living together and frequently makes appearances on “Bachelor”-related TV shows. They recently appeared together on a “Bachelor’-themed episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

"The Bachelor" Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell (2016)

Higgins and Bushnell got engaged in 2016, but after Bushnell moved to Higgins' native Denver and the couple tried to make it work, they decided to finally call it quits. On Monday, the couple announced they would be going their separate ways.

"I think mutually Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult," Higgins told E! News. "I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was — for some reason — slipping away, and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there."

Each and everyday is Valentine's Day A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:53am PST

This news comes after they starred on a reality show about their relationship, “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” On an episode of the show that aired in November 2016, the couple called off their wedding but had remained engaged. It looks like there was a question mark after that show's title for reason.

"The Bachelorette" Season 12: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers (2016)

Fletcher is still going strong with her pick, former pro football player Rogers. After getting engaged on the season finale of Fletcher’s season, Rogers moved to Dallas to be with his new fiancé.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic Sports Commentator Jordan Rodgers and Reality TV Personality JoJo Fletcher attend Becca Tilley's Blog and YouTube launch party at The Bachelor Mansion on December 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

They are currently living together, but have not yet set a wedding date. Both Fletcher and Rogers have stayed in the limelight since their time on “The Bachelorette.” Fletcher is doing on-camera work, while Rogers has been working as a college football analyst for ESPN since August 2016.

"The Bachelor" Season 21: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi (2017)

Viall who was a contestant not once, but twice on "The Bachelorette," had his shot at finding love as the latest bachelor. He was a contestant on both Dorfman and Bristowe's seasons. Viall ended up falling in love with Canadian Vanessa Grimaldi, a special-education teacher. The two were engaged by the season's end.

He swept me off my feet...literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall 🎉❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Grimaldi recently announced that she would be moving to Los Angeles with Viall, according to E! News. And as far as a wedding date goes, that's yet to be determined.

