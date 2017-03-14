'Bachelor' couples from the first 20 seasons: Where are they now?

share tweet pin email

Nick Viall's journey to find love on "The Bachelor" ended Monday night, when he chose Vanessa Grimaldi over runner-up Raven Gates. Like all of the men who starred as "The Bachelor" before him, Viall will have to work hard to make his relationship work after the glitzy dates come to an end and real life sets in for him and his new fiancee.

"The Bachelor," now in its 21st season, has seen its share of failed relationships, in addition to a few happy endings. Let's take a look back at what happened to the all of the past couples.

Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh (2002)

Ida Mae Astute / ABC via Getty Images

Unfortunately there was no fairy-tale ending for the very first “Bachelor” couple. At the end of the season, Michel chose not to propose to Marsh, but the couple remained in a relationship — at least for a few months.

Fifteen years later, Michel is working for a consulting company in Washington D.C. and is reportedly still single. Marsh is now married and a mother to 7-year-old Chloe.

Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz (2002)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Buerge’s engagement to Eksterowicz only lasted a few weeks after the finale aired. Six years after his split from Eksterowicz, Buerge married Angye McIntosh. A few months later, the couple welcomed daughter Aven. Buerge and his family currently live in Missouri. As for Eksterowicz, she is working as a school psychologist in New Jersey and has been married to Andrew Goodman since 2013. In April 2016, Eksterowicz gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Noah.

Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft (2003)

Mitch Haaseth / ABC via Getty Images

Things didn’t work out for Firestone and his pick Schefft, but each would go on to find happiness. In 2008, Firestone married actress Ivana Bozilovic at his family's vineyard and today the couple has three children. Schefft, who in 2007 published "Better Single Than Sorry," a book about being single over the age of 30, married public relations executive Joe Waterman in 2009. The couple currently lives in Illinois and have two daughters, Mae and Charlotte.

Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier (2003)

L. Busacca / WireImage

Guiney and Gardinier didn’t get engaged at the end of their season of “The Bachelor,” and their relationship only lasted a few months after the finale aired. Not long after, Guiney married “All My Children” star Rebecca Budig, but that relationship ended in divorce in 2010.

Celebrating our 1 month Anniversary today w @jescanyon! Couldn't be happier about it! The best days lie ahead! #pbj16 A post shared by bobguiney (@bobguiney) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

Guiney has been married to Jessica Canyon since November 2016 and is a vocalist for The Band From TV, a band made up of reality TV stars and actors. Gardinier is currently single and living in San Diego, where she teaches fitness classes and promotes her suicide-prevention organization, Project Love You.

Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin (2004)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Palmer chose Bowlin at the end of his season, but did not give her a ring. They split a few months later, and Palmer went to play in the Canadian Football League.

It's a fake backdrop. The hair is real though...🥗 #TheLettuce #LA #Grammys @goodmorningamerica A post shared by jessejamesqb3 (@jessepalmerabc) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:33am PST

After retiring in 2007, he went into sports broadcasting and is currently a sports analyst for ESPN and ABC. Bowlin, on the other hand, shied away from the cameras after appearing on “The Bachelor.” She is now a lawyer working in Los Angeles, as well as a wife and mother. She has not given any interviews since her time on “The Bachelor.”

Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado (2004)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Velvick and Delgado stayed together longer than most couples from the show, but their relationship was full of turmoil. Two years after Delgado was arrested after getting into a physical fight with Velvick, the couple split.

Velvick retired from professional bass fishing in 2016 and runs a resort in Del Rio, Texas. He is married and has a young daughter named Kamber. Delgado got married in 2015 and is now working as a real estate agent in Tampa, Florida.

Season 7: Charlie O’ Connell and Sarah Brice (2005)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

O’Connell’s engagement to Brice lasted two years, but the couple split in 2007, allegedly in part due to O’Connell’s drinking. Although they did try to make things work for several years after their split, they eventually ended their relationship for good in 2010.

Happy 4th‼️ A post shared by Charlie Oconnell (@therealcharlieoconnell) on Jul 4, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

O’Connell got sober and is currently dating Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund. Brice is now married and the mother of three young sons.

2006: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone (2008)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Stork, an emergency room physician, chose kindergarten teacher Stone at the end of Season 8 in 2006. Although he presented her with a ring, he did not propose, and the couple split soon after the finale.

#TBT to Dr. Travis looking handsome in Season 6! A post shared by The Doctors (@thedoctorstv) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Stork went on to host the daytime TV show “The Doctors.” He is currently single, and has not publicly dated anyone since his divorce from fellow doctor Charlotte Brown in 2015. Stone is now married and working in real estate in Nashville. She and her husband, Brock, have two daughters.

Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson (2006)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Borghese, who came from a noble family, didn’t propose to his pick, Wilson, and their relationship only lasted a few months after the season ended. Borghese went on to star on a variety of TV shows before snagging a starring role on the 2014 Esquire Network show “Lucky Bastards.”

Will be reunited next Tuesday at 630pm on HSN with this little guy. #adoptdontshop A post shared by Lorenzo Borghese (@lborghese) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

He is now the president of a dog rescue charity, and runs a pet supply company. Wilson dodged the limelight after appearing on “The Bachelor.” Today, she lives in Florida with her husband, Lee, whom she married in 2016.

Season 10: Dr. Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst (2007)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Baldwin, a physician and naval officer, proposed to Horst at the end of his season, but the couple never made it down the aisle. They split about eight months after the finale aired.

Vasectomy Friday A post shared by Dr. Andy Baldwin (@drandybaldwin) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Baldwin has never married, and is still a practicing U.S. Navy physician. He's an active triathlete. Horst got married in 2013, and is now the mother of a young son. She works as an early childhood therapist in the San Francisco Bay area.

Season 11: Brad Womack (2007)

Edward Herrera / ABC via Getty Images

Womack’s first turn on “The Bachelor” ended badly: he rejected both of his final two ladies and ended up going home alone. Several years after his first attempt to find love, Womack tried again, becoming the only man to date to star as “The Bachelor” twice.

Mark Wessels / ABC via Getty Images

At the end of his second season, he became engaged to Emily Maynard. After their split, Womack dodged the spotlight and continues to live a low-key life in Texas.

Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas (2008)

Adam Larkey / ABC via Getty Images

British charmer Grant proposed to Lamas at the end of his season, but the couple couldn’t make it work. Grant returned to his native London after his season and recently became engaged to Rebecca Moring. The couple is planning to marry later this year in the English countryside. Lamas went on to wed Internet personality Nik Richie, whom she only knew for eight hours before they got married in 2010. The couple now has two children and have appeared on several reality TV programs, including “Couples Therapy.”

Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft (2009)

Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Mesnick and Rycroft became engaged at the end of their season, but their break-up remains more memorable than their relationship. When Mesnick and Rycroft reunited to film the live “After the Final Rose” episode for their season, Mesnick broke up with Rycroft, revealing that he still had feelings for Molly Malaney, the runner-up from his season. It remains one of the most shocking moments in "Bachelor" history.

What an amazing weekend! Ty's team wins the State Championship and Riley closes out being 2 in style! A post shared by Jason Mesnick (@jasonmesnick) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Mesnick and Malaney went on to get married in a televised “Bachelor” special in 2010 and now have two children together, in addition to Mesnick's son from a previous relationship. Rycroft is also married with children, and has starred on several reality TV shows since “The Bachelor.”

2010: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi (2014)

Mark Brendel / ABC via Getty Images

Pavelka’s relationship with Girardi was troubled from the start, so it was no surprise that the couple ended their engagement only months after the finale aired. After their breakup, the couple reunited on “Bachelor Pad,” where they attempted to establish a friendship.

I'm back Instagram! A post shared by Jake Pavelka (@jakepavelka1) on Aug 2, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Pavelka went on to star on several more reality shows, and has dated several well-known actresses, including Kristen Chenoweth. He is reportedly single. Girardi is also currently single.

2012: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson (Season 16)

Nick Ray / ABC via Getty Images

Flajnik’s engagement to model Robertson lasted nearly a year, but the couple ended things for good in October 2012.

Can't shake this feeling.🌵🌞🌶 #cabo #miamor A post shared by Steph Winn (@stephwinn) on Jul 13, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

Flajnik now works for Yelp and has been dating girlfriend Stephanie Winn for several years. Robertson still works as a model in Los Angeles, and in 2014 became a New York Times best-selling author when she released "I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain," which described her time on “The Bachelor” and her relationship with Flajnik.

Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (Season 17)

Dave Hagerman / ABC via Getty Images

Lowe and Giudici became the first (and only) couple from “The Bachelor” to make it down the aisle when they said “I do” in January 2014 during a televised wedding special.

Heading back to Texas with my crew. All smiles after a great weekend in Seattle. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The couple has since appeared on several reality TV shows together, including “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.” In July 2016, they welcomed a son, Samuel.

Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell (2014)

Rick Rowell / ABC via Getty Images

Things didn’t end well for Galavis and Ferrell. After Galavis refused to propose (or tell Ferrell that he loved her on the finale of his season), the couple aired their relationship troubles while shooting a season of “Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn.” They split shortly after.

#Tbt Nuestra PRIMERA foto juntos, tu HERMOSA y yo ESCOÑETAO jajajaja 💑 / Our FIRST picture, you looking GORGEOUS and I all F..... UP jajaja 💑 A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Since then, Galavis has steered clear of the spotlight. He is currently dating Venezuelan model and beauty pageant winner Osmariel Villalobos. As for Ferrell, she wed Tyler VanLoo in October 2016.

Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff (2015)

Nicole Kohl / ABC via Getty Images

Soules and Bischoff became engaged at the end of their season, but when Soules headed to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” right after appearing on the “The Bachelor,” their relationship fell apart.

That time I woke up on the foothills of Kilimanjaro. #Kenya A post shared by Chris Soules (@souleschris) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

After the split, Soules returned to life on his Arlington, Iowa, farm, while fertility nurse Bischoff went to work for a company that helps women freeze their eggs. In 2016, she became engaged to boyfriend Ricky Angel.

Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell (2016)

Higgins and Bushnell, who became engaged in 2016, are still currently together and living in Denver. The pair recently starred on a reality show about their relationship, “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?”

Each and everyday is Valentine's Day A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:53am PST

On an episode of the show that aired in November 2016, the couple called off their wedding but remained engaged. They have since stated that they do plan to get married.

"2017 I hope is the year that we have huge steps in either getting married or having a really good idea of when we're getting married, but right now we don't," he told E! News in January.