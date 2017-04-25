'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested after fatal car crash, according to police

share tweet pin email

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules was recently arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly accident, according to police.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office of Iowa said in a news release it responded to an accident on Monday evening involving a pickup truck and a tractor. One person died. Their name has not yet been released.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chris Soules was arrested on Monday.

The crash happened north of Aurora, Iowa. Soules, 35, is from the nearby city of Arlington, Iowa.

The former reality TV star was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

Ray Tamarra / GC Images Soules is best known for his role as 'The Bachelor' on the hit TV show.

The state patrol told KWWL, NBC's affiliate in Waterloo, Iowa, that Soules left the scene without his truck. He was later arrested.

Soules is best known as the farmer who tried to find love as "The Bachelor" on Season 19 of the hit ABC show. At the end of his season, he proposed to contestant Whitney Bischoff, but the two later broke off the engagement.

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

Police haven't released any further information to NBC News. Soules is currently in court for his arraignment.

Juan Angulano, Sean O'Rourke and Lindsay Good contributed to this article. This post will continue to be updated.