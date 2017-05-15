share tweet pin email

Ladies, Ben Higgins may be back on the market.

It seems the fairy-tale romance was too good to be true because the former "Bachelor" and the woman who received his final rose, Lauren Bushnell, have reportedly announced they've decided to end their relationship.

Matt Dunn / ABC via Getty Images Ben Higgins got down on one knee on the finale of "The Bachelor."

In a statement to People Magazine, the couple said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announced our decision to go our separate ways."

"We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another," they continued. "We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

Warner Horizon, the production company for "The Bachelor," told TODAY they had "no further comment at this time."

Freeform The seemingly perfect couple before announcing they had split.

The couple, who met on Higgins' season of "The Bachelor," were plagued by breakup rumors early in their relationship because Higgins had expressed his love for both Bushnell and the season's runner up, JoJo Fletcher.

They continued to show their relationship on the small screen in their spinoff series "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?" Considering the short length of most made-for-TV pairings, the title punctuated by a question mark seemed to reveal a telling hesitation. In the middle of the series, the couple called off their upcoming wedding to the shock of many viewers.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins cry as he calls off wedding to Lauren Bushnell Play Video - 3:01 Watch 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins cry as he calls off wedding to Lauren Bushnell Play Video - 3:01

The dose of reality was a bombshell for the picture-perfect couple, but they continued their relationship and displayed plenty of affection for each other on social media despite constant scrutiny from the press.

Just last week, Higgins posted a photo of himself and Bushnell with the caption, "(Lauren Bushnell) continues to spread love while some feel it is their responsibility to spread hate, she is a light in this world. Proud of my gal."

Given their romantic online presence and current gig hosting "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Freeform, the breakup may come as a surprise. In the realm of "Bachelor" relationships, however, they had already made quite a run of it.

Now all that's left to be seen is who gets to keep the 4-carat Neil Lane stunner.

RELATED