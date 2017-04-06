share tweet pin email

The first pictures from the "Dirty Dancing" TV remake movie have just hit social media and we are having the time of our life!

ABC Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes strike a familiar pose in the "Dirty Dancing" TV remake.

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes have taken on the roles originally inhabited by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic original, and let's just say nobody's putting them in a corner any time soon.

The actors – along with their co-stars Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland and Trevor Einhorn – have started posting pictures of themselves and their characters on Instagram and the old magic does appear to be back:

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The story, as you may remember, focuses on Baby (Breslin) who learns how to be herself while picking up some serious dance moves (and love vibes) from instructor Johnny (Prattes) one summer while at a camp in the mountains with her parents.

Guy D'Alema / ABC Johnny and Baby do the iconic lift in the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing"

Guy D'Alema / ABC Johnny teaches Baby to dance in the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing"

Needless to say, not everybody approves of what the young woman is learning from her teacher.

FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! 📸Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Still, it looks like Baby isn't alone in learning new things: "Modern Family's" Hyland, who plays Baby's older sister Lisa, looks like she's been picking up the strings! Hyland's boyfriend Dominic Sherwood indicates she even learned a musical instrument for the role.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The film, which will be directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by "Hamilton's" Andy Blankenbuehler, will feature songs we love from the first movie but also a few new performances as well.

Guy D'Alema / ABC Johnny and Baby perform a dance in the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing"

Guy D'Alema / ABC Johnny's famous dance finale scene from the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing"

While these photos might make the film seem like a remake, Messing (who plays Baby and Lisa's mom) told People magazine it is not.

"This takes some liberties," she said. "It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there's some additional surprises in there that are new."

The three-hour "Dirty Dancing" remake airs on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

