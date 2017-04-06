The first pictures from the "Dirty Dancing" TV remake movie have just hit social media and we are having the time of our life!
Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes have taken on the roles originally inhabited by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic original, and let's just say nobody's putting them in a corner any time soon.
The actors – along with their co-stars Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland and Trevor Einhorn – have started posting pictures of themselves and their characters on Instagram and the old magic does appear to be back:
The story, as you may remember, focuses on Baby (Breslin) who learns how to be herself while picking up some serious dance moves (and love vibes) from instructor Johnny (Prattes) one summer while at a camp in the mountains with her parents.
Needless to say, not everybody approves of what the young woman is learning from her teacher.
Still, it looks like Baby isn't alone in learning new things: "Modern Family's" Hyland, who plays Baby's older sister Lisa, looks like she's been picking up the strings! Hyland's boyfriend Dominic Sherwood indicates she even learned a musical instrument for the role.
The film, which will be directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by "Hamilton's" Andy Blankenbuehler, will feature songs we love from the first movie but also a few new performances as well.
While these photos might make the film seem like a remake, Messing (who plays Baby and Lisa's mom) told People magazine it is not.
"This takes some liberties," she said. "It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there's some additional surprises in there that are new."
The three-hour "Dirty Dancing" remake airs on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
