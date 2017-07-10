Ashton Kutcher fires back at tabloid after cheating rumors

Everyone fights fake news in their own way.
In Ashton Kutcher's case, it was about calling attention to a recent Star Magazine "report" that he was seen hanging out with a dark-haired beauty not his own wife:
The intimation was that he was having some kind of affair, but as Kutcher noted in his Sunday tweet, the woman in the picture wasn't his wife. She was his cousin.
Kutcher and Kunis, who first met while starring on "That '70s Show" and married in 2015, have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, and 8-month-old son Dimitri Portwood.
It's not the first time Kutcher has gone head-to-head with Star's reporting. In 2010, he fought back on Twitter when he was married to Demi Moore:
But it doesn't seem like he'll bring out legal guns against Star for this most recent story. Instead, Kutcher tweeted right after posting the Star article:
And he makes a terrific point there!
