Arnold Schwarzenegger shuts down troll who criticized the Special Olympics

An internet troll who wrote derogatory things about the Special Olympics learned that picking a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger on social media is as bad an idea as doing it in real life.

Schwarzenegger, an ambassador for the Special Olympics, opted for a "teachable moment" — instead of, say, piloting a sea plane to a tropical island to find the guy — after someone left a crass comment on a Facebook video he posted showing him celebrating with Special Olympians in Austria.

So inspired by the great athletes I'm meeting at @SpecialOlympics in Austria. pic.twitter.com/5Y5zgu0ndm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 23, 2017

The commenter wrote: "The Olympics are for the best athletes in the entire world to compete against each other to determine who is the best. Having r—–s competing is doing the opposite!"

Schwarzenegger quickly chimed in and shut the person down. Fans of the Austrian Oak captured the exchange in a screenshot before the embarrassed dope deleted his ugly remark.

Another reason why I admire @Schwarzenegger. He knows how to CRUSH trolls. pic.twitter.com/R1m070HKwn — Kyle O'Connor (@KyleThatKyle) March 24, 2017

"As evil and stupid as this comment is, I’m not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it’s a teachable moment,'' Schwarzenegger wrote.

The bodybuilding and acting legend implored the person to learn from the inspiring athletes in the Special Olympics.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger poses with a fan at the 2017 Arnold Classic in Australia on March 19.

"You have two possible paths ahead,'' he wrote. "Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains and skill — actually more of every positive human quality than you.

"So take their path — you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something to the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad, pitiful, jealous Internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.

"I know that all you really want is attention, so let me be clear. If you choose to keep going this way, no one will ever remember you."

Schwarzenegger has been a decades-long supporter of the Special Olympics, which were started in the 1960s by his former mother-in-law, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

