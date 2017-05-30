Ariana Grande, other pop stars set for Manchester benefit concert this Sunday

share tweet pin email

After stating last week that she would perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, Ariana Grande is following through on that promise.

The 23-year-old pop star will headline a benefit show, dubbed One Love Manchester, this Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 30, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The lineup, announced Tuesday, will include several other big names in the pop music world, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Usher, Niall Horan, Coldplay and Take That.

All net ticket proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, established by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to help victims and families affected by the attack.

The suicide bombing, which followed Grande’s performance at the Manchester Arena on May 22, claimed the lives of 22 people. Hours later, she tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

In the subsequent days, Grande suspended her tour and issued an emotional letter in which she vowed to return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," she wrote in the message shared on her social media accounts. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

"However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," she continued.

She added later in the note, "We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Miley Cyrus on Manchester bombing: I can't wait to hug Ariana Grande Play Video - 2:49 Miley Cyrus on Manchester bombing: I can't wait to hug Ariana Grande Play Video - 2:49

RELATED