The premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" is less than two weeks away, but if that still seems a little too long to wait, don't worry!

There's no wait at all for one enchanted piece of the "tale as old as time" — a brand-new music video for the film's theme song.

John Legend and Ariana Grande recorded their own version of the classic "Beauty and the Beast" track, originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated feature, and now their video brings a new dimension to the already-beloved song.

While Beast and Belle spin around the ballroom in the background in the clip, Legend sits at the piano and croons his half of the song.

As for Grande, not only does she sing, she channels the rose at the center of the fairy tale.

YouTube John Legend and Ariana Grande in the music video for the "Beauty and the Beast" theme.

The 23-year-old wears a large, furling red organza gown and is surrounded by dancers in petal dresses of their own.

Eventually, the others fall away from the superstar bud and remind viewers of the lone bloom that counts down Beast's fate in the story.

Want to hear more? The full "Beauty and the Beast Motion Picture Soundtrack" comes out Friday, March 10.

To see more, catch the film in theaters starting March 17.