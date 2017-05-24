Are you ready for the 'Roseanne' revival? See the show's cast then and now

share tweet pin email

Thrilled about the "Roseanne" revival? You're hardly alone!

We've all been buzzing about the hit ABC show's return to television since we got more exciting details about it last month.

The groundbreaking sitcom, which told the story of the lovable blue-collar Conner family, originally aired from 1988 to 1997 and nabbed 17 Emmys over its run.

Everett Collection

The comedy is set to make its way back to ABC in 2018 with pretty much all of the show's original stars, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the second Becky, will appear in a different role.

In honor of the "Roseanne" revival, here's a look at the cast, then and now.

Slideshow Photos Everett Collection See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Michael Fishman Then: Michael Fishman was just 6 years old when he began playing D.J., the youngest Conner child. Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the actor, now 35, has continued working in Hollywood as a writer and producer. Getty Images, Gatty Images

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Sara Gilbert Then: Sara Gilbert became a standout child star (and a two-time Emmy nominee) playing sarcastic tomboy Darlene Conner. Now: The brainy actress, 42, went on to create and co-host CBS's morning program "The Talk." Getty Images

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Lecy Goranson Then: Lecy Goranson originated the role of Becky, the Conners' oldest child. The actress left after Season 5 to attend college, but later returned sporadically, creating one of the show's best-loved running gags. Now: The actress, 42, went on to appear in the movies "Boys Don't Cry" and "How to Make an American Quilt." She'll play Becky full-time in the show's revival. Getty Images, WireImage

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Sarah Chalke Then: Sarah Chalke was 16 when she took over the role of Becky in Season 6. Now: The actress, 40, went on to play Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs," among other notable TV credits. She'll appear in an unknown role in the revival. Getty Images, AP

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Johnny Galecki Then: Johnny Galecki played Darlene's shy, sensitive boyfriend David. Now: Ever seen "The Big Bang Theory"? The busy actor, 42, is the only star on the list who's not confirmed for the revival, but rumor is he'll make an appearance. Everett Collection, FilmMagic

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Laurie Metcalf Then: Laurie Metcalf was an acclaimed stage actress when she signed on to play Roseanne's even zanier sister, Jackie, a role for which she won 3 Emmys. Now: The Tony-nominated Broadway star, 61, has continued to appear in hit TV shows, including "Desperate Housewives" and "The Big Bang Theory." Everett Collection, AP

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of John Goodman Then: John Goodman charmed audiences as Dan Conner, a witty and soft-hearted family man who struggles to make ends meet. Of course, Dan's Season 9 death presents an interesting challenge for the revival's writers. Now: One of Hollywood's most respected actors, 64-year-old Goodman's resume boasts both indie films and blockbusters, including "The Big Lebowski" and "Monsters, Inc." Everett Collection, FilmMagic

See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now of Roseanne Barr Then: The show's creator and star, Roseanne Barr was a stand-up comedian before striking sitcom gold playing Roseanne Conner, a hilariously outspoken working-class wife and mom. Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the Emmy winner, 64, has worn many hats: author, talk show host, reality TV star — even 2012 presidential candidate! Corbis via Getty Images, FilmMa

